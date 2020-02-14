Video

First night of new festival shows Norwich in new light

Pictures from the first night of Love Light Norwich. Photo: Richard Marks Archant

The fine city glowed last night as the new three-day Love Light Norwich Festival illuminated the city.

Pictures from the first night of Love Light Norwich. Photo: Richard Marks

The new event is giving Norwich a glow-up, with light displays, fire-breathing and fluorescent art installations lining the city streets until Sunday.

Hundreds of people braved the cold to experience the city illuminated by the exhibitions on Thursday night, ahead of the Valentine's Parade which will make its way from Norwich Cathedral to Millennium Plain at 6pm on Friday night.

The event is being organised by Norwich Business Improvement District (BID), Norwich City Council, Norfolk County Council, The Forum Trust and Norwich University of the Arts alongside public funding from Arts Council England.

It is hoped that it will attract visitors to the city and Norwich BID has brought on artist Alex Rinsler as creative director, who is the co-creator of the annual Lightpool Festival in Blackpool which sees the famous tower and seaside town lit up and features live performances.

Pictures from the first night of Love Light Norwich. Photo: Richard Marks Pictures from the first night of Love Light Norwich. Photo: Richard Marks

