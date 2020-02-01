Love Island stars spotted filming 'exciting new project' in Great Yarmouth

Two Love Island stars have been spotted 'filming and chilling' in Great Yarmouth. Photo: dralexgeorge / Instagram Archant

Two Love Island stars have been spotted filming and chilling on a day out in Great Yarmouth.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The pair had a 'bromantic date' together, and were seen 'filming' in the town. Photo: dralexgeorge / Instagram The pair had a 'bromantic date' together, and were seen 'filming' in the town. Photo: dralexgeorge / Instagram

Wes and Alex from season four of Love Island were snapped in the east Norfolk coastal town "filming and chilling" with each other.

In a post to Instagram, Alex said he had a "Bromantic day date with my Wesley", as the pair posed on the town's old jetty with matching "I love Great Yarmouth" mugs.

When asked what they were up to, Alex told one of his followers they were "filming and chilling".

Another comment suggests the two were staying at the Swan hotel in Southwold while visiting the area.

'That's a wrap!' Alex suggested the pair were working on a project with EDF energy on his story. Photo: dralexgeorge / Instagram 'That's a wrap!' Alex suggested the pair were working on a project with EDF energy on his story. Photo: dralexgeorge / Instagram

You may also want to watch:

Alex added he thought the Great Yarmouth "beach is so nice" and Wes later showed some behind the scenes shots of what they were up to on his story.

Wes and Alex can be seen preparing to use water jet packs over a lake which Alex warns "looks very cold".

Later Alex posted to his story writing 'That's a wrap!', while tagging the energy company EDF energy.

Alex said he and Wes were 'filming and chilling' in the town. Photo: dralexgeorge / Instagram Alex said he and Wes were 'filming and chilling' in the town. Photo: dralexgeorge / Instagram

The energy company confirmed they were filming a project with the Love Island stars, but said it was currently being kept a secret.

"Alex and Wes were in Great Yarmouth helping us film an exciting new project. Keep watching our social media channels over the coming weeks to see what they got up to," a spokesperson said.

The only question that leaves us wondering is - did they have a go on The Snails?