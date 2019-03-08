Search

Five day inquest for Norwich beauty therapist who died after breast enlargement begins today

PUBLISHED: 07:16 28 October 2019 | UPDATED: 07:17 28 October 2019

Louise Harvey from Norwich, who died 17 days after a breast augmentation. Photo: Facebook

Archant

A five day inquest hearing for a mother-of-three who died just 17 days after cosmetic surgery begins today.

Louise Harvey, 36 and of Calthorpe Road, Norwich, died on July 5, 2018, just weeks after undergoing breast enlargement and tummy tuck procedures.

The beauty therapist collapsed at her home 17 days after the operations, which were carried out at a private London hospital, following complications related to the procedures.

A pre-inquest held earlier this year heard how Miss Harvey has not been given medication which potentially may have prevented her death.

It was told how she had a family history of blood clots and was prescribed a course of anti-coagulant drugs after the procedures, but that only a single dose was administered.

A spokesperson from cosmetic surgery company Transform, which runs the hospital, previously said guidelines on anti-coagulant prescriptions were not firm rules.

The earlier opening of Miss Harvey's inquest gave her cause of death as bilateral pulmonary embolism secondary to breast augmentation and abdominoplasty.

