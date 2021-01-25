News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Police worried for welfare of missing 84-year-old man

Thomas Chapman

Published: 2:55 PM January 25, 2021   
Louis Eyre, 84, has gone missing from Larling, between Thetford and Attleborough

Louis Eyre, 84, has gone missing from Larling, between Thetford and Attleborough - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Police say they are concerned for the welfare of a "vulnerable" 84-year-old man who has gone missing. 

Louis Eyre, from Larling, between Attleborough and Thetford, was reported missing on Monday (January 25) morning.

Last contact with Mr Eyre was on Sunday evening, when he was spoken to over the phone at around 6pm. 

He is believed to have driven his car - a silver Toyota Land Cruiser with an orange light on the roof - towards Suffolk during the evening. 

Mr Eyre is 5ft 2 tall, with short grey hair and blue eyes. He is described as vulnerable. 

Officers are appealing for the public's help in tracing Mr Eyre and would like to hear from anyone who may have seen him or his car, which has a registration of P525 ACG.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Norfolk Constabulary by calling 101, quoting incident number 131 of January 25. 

