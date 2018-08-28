Search

Alcoholic ‘who lost his drive to live’ died after long battle with addiction

PUBLISHED: 12:13 01 February 2019

An inquest into Louis Barrett's death was held at Norfolk Coroner's Court. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

A 33-year-old man “who lost his drive to live” died after a long history of alcohol dependence, an inquest has heard.

Louis Barrett, who lived at Genesis Housing Association, Cabbell Road, Cromer, died on May 26, 2018, at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) on the same day he was admitted after complaining of nausea, vomiting and abdominal pains.

At an inquest at Norfolk Coroner’s Court on Thursday, his brother Luke Barrett said in a statement that Louis had struggled to beat his alcohol addiction for 10 years, adding: “He seemed to lose all his drive to live. He didn’t enjoy anything he previously loved.”

Dr Bernard Brett, of the NNUH, said in his statement that Mr Barrett denied overdosing on paracetamol on admission to hospital and even if he had optimal care his chances of survival were very low due to the severe injury to his liver.

Assistant coroner Johanna Thompson concluded that Mr Barrett died of an alcohol-related death.

