Lotus cars line town centre street in memory of designer

Donna-Louise Bishop

Published: 8:58 PM December 4, 2020   
Former car designer, Oliver Winterbottom, pictured with memorabilia at his desk.

Former car designer, Oliver Winterbottom - Credit: ANTONY KELLY/ARCHANT 2017

A precession of Lotus Cars lined the streets of a mid Norfolk town to celebrate the life of a renowned car designer who died last month.

Oliver Winterbottom, of Wymondham, died on November 6, aged 76

Cars line the street of Wymondham town centre

A procession of Lotus Cars lined the streets of Wymondham to celebrate the life of Oliver Winterbottom - Credit: JOHN MOUNTAIN

Dozens turned out to pay their respects, including many car enthusiasts who took part in the funeral cortège.

Travelling from Kett’s Park at 11.30am on December 3, the group followed behind the funeral cars and travelled through Wymondham town centre before moving on to Wymondham Abbey, where a private family service took place.

Cars lined up outside Wymondham Abbey

A procession of Lotus Cars lined up outside Wymondham Abbey to celebrate the life of Oliver Winterbottom - Credit: JOHN MOUNTAIN

Mr Winterbottom found fame during his time at Lotus Cars but it was an engineering apprenticeship with Jaguar that kick-started his career. He also worked for TVR during Martin Lilley’s tenure and designed the long-running Tasmin. An author too, he published the book A Life in Car Design.

He died from a long-running illness, leaving behind two daughters, Jane and Anne, and two grandchildren, Nia and Che. He was also brother to Sara and uncle to Duncan.

Lotus cars lined up outside Wymondham Abbey

A procession of Lotus Cars lined up outside Wymondham Abbey to celebrate the life of Oliver Winterbottom - Credit: JOHN MOUNTAIN


