News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Lottery winners knit toys to support Norfolk's miniature donkeys

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 10:35 AM November 25, 2021
Sarah McPherson, started Mini Donks in May 2017 as a social enterprise that offers visits from its m

Sarah McPherson, started Mini Donks in May 2017 as a social enterprise that offers visits from its miniature donkeys to care homes, schools and hospitals to relieve stress and improve wellbeing. - Credit: Jamie Honeywood

A team of lottery winners with a combined wealth of more than £50 million have knitted soft toys to raise funds for miniature donkeys in Norfolk. 

The 18 knitters picked up their needles when they heard the social enterprise Miniature Donkeys for Wellbeing, based in south Norfolk, needed more items to sell at its pop-up Christmas shop. 

They crafted a haul of toy donkeys and woollen carrots. 

Funds raised by selling the toys will help Mini Donks to continue its work taking miniature donkeys to see people with life-limiting conditions, special needs, dementia, and also various community and voluntary organisations. 

Among the knitters were grandmother Susan Crossland, 58, of Mirfield in West Yorkshire, who won £1.2 million in 2008, and 62-year-old Debra Pearce of Southend in Essex, who won £1 million in 2017. 

Mrs Pearce, who was part of a team of lottery winners that helped Mini Donks build a yard extension this summer, said it was "brilliant to support this wonderful organisation again". 

She said: "Every one of these knitted mini donks and carrots have been knitted by someone, like me, who was lucky enough to enjoy a life-changing win on the National Lottery. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Controversial new speed camera to be reinstalled despite objections
  2. 2 Woman found dead at home described as 'calm' and friendly
  3. 3 First look inside north Norfolk's new £12.7m leisure centre
  1. 4 Snow to fall in parts of England... but will it reach East Anglia?
  2. 5 Teenage girls in hospital after unprovoked mob attack
  3. 6 Clampdown sees drivers caught using A140 rat-run
  4. 7 ‘I’m just embarrassed!’ - Range Rover driver on charity shop crash
  5. 8 Off-duty police officer attacked in Norwich pub car park
  6. 9 Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman found dead in King's Lynn
  7. 10 Couple 'stunned' at surprise pregnancy - five weeks before giving birth

"It would be nice to think that some of our luck might be passed on along with these knitted toys." 

Sarah McPherson started Mini Donks in May 2017 as a social enterprise that offers visits from its mi

Sarah McPherson started Mini Donks in May 2017 as a social enterprise that offers visits from its miniature donkeys to care homes, schools and hospitals to relieve stress and improve wellbeing. - Credit: Jamie Honeywood

Sarah McPherson, founder of Mini Donks, said: "A gang of National Lottery winners visited earlier this year and worked tirelessly to extend our stable yard, and I mentioned in passing we needed knitters to help with stock for Christmas. 

"I honestly didn't for a second expect National Lottery millionaires from all over the country to give up their time and resources in this way, it really is an early Christmas present for us. 

"We're incredibly grateful for their support, every penny raised on the shop goes straight back into helping provide Mini Donk visits for those with life-limiting conditions.” 

The Mini Donk toys will first go on sale at Beccles Christmas lights switch on. 

Each limited-edition donkey toy comes with a gold head collar, a tag and an accompanying adoption certificate. 

Funds raised will help keep the miniature donkeys fed through the winter months and enable the group to carry out visits. 

Sarah McPherson started Mini Donks in May 2017 as a social enterprise that offers visits from its mi

Sarah McPherson started Mini Donks in May 2017 as a social enterprise that offers visits from its miniature donkeys to care homes, schools and hospitals to relieve stress and improve wellbeing. - Credit: Jamie Honeywood


South Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Pakefield Beach in Lowestoft

Suffolk Live News

Man sexually assaulted on Lowestoft beach

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Tesco Extra in Sprowston

Christmas

Tesco to open 24 hours as supermarkets announce Christmas opening hours

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Grit spreader in North Walsham.PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Cold snap could see Norfolk grit lorries out for first time this winter

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Defra has urged poultry keepers to guard against the winter bird flu threat. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Bird flu outbreak confirmed in north Norfolk

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon