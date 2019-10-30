Search

Advanced search

New lottery bid to restore historic guildhall

30 October, 2019 - 09:19
The Guildhall of St George in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

The Guildhall of St George in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

A new bid for lottery funding could be made to restore a historic theatre.

An application for £2.7m to refurbish the Guildhall of St George, in King's Lynn, was turned down in 2017.

Lottery chiefs said West Norfolk council's plans for the 15th Century guildhall were not sustainable.

Now councillors have agreed to submit another bid to "fully restore the splendour of the guildhall as a flexible space able to house wide-ranging events and activities, including professional Shakespearian performance, community theatre, and schools' events".

The building is said to be the only surviving theatre where Shakespeare performed.

Its theatre and surrounding buildings, which stretch from King Street to the river, were most recently used as an arts centre. It has been used as a hall for hire since that closed, in 2016.

You may also want to watch:

MORE - fears for future of historic guildhall



The draft bid agreed by councillors pledges to provide a "new interpretation of the Guildhall's fascinating history on-site through permanent exhibition focused on Tudor theatre and the heritage of the Guildhall".

It says it would also bring the building's heritage to life online and on social media. No figure for the works has been included in the draft.

When it turned down the council's previous bid, the National Lottery said: "We recognised the importance of site, the need for repair and reconfiguration, and the desire to maximise public use of the space. However the separate functions proposed did not appear to represent a coherent package with a clear identity.

"The bid provided insufficient evidence of a rethink and fresh approach, repeating previous patterns of use as a theatre and art gallery."

The complex is owned by the National Trust, which leased it to West Norfolk Council for 99 years in 1951.

Topic Tags:

Join our local history project and help us digitise old Eastern Daily Press newspapers

Most Read

‘Everything must go’ - Debenhams store launches closing down sale

A new tenant is being sought for Debenhams in Market Gates which is closing in January Picture: Liz Coates

Garden centre closing down after previous owner jailed

Aylsham Garden Centre is holding a closing down sale. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Teacher banned for treading on pupil’s foot and screaming

St Michael's Church of England Academy. Photo: Google

Revealed: The Norfolk schools which expelled the most pupils in 2017/18

King Edward VII Academy had one of the highest expulsion and suspension rates of Norfolk's schools in the 2017/18 academic year. Photo: Old Lennensians

Police stop car with mattress poking out of boot in crackdown

Car with mattress poking out of boot stopped in police crackdown. PIC: NSRAPT Twitter.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Everything must go’ - Debenhams store launches closing down sale

A new tenant is being sought for Debenhams in Market Gates which is closing in January Picture: Liz Coates

Man whose body was found in field was just 22

Bradenham Lane, Scarning. The body of a 22-year-old man was found in a field in the area. Picture: Google Maps

Man’s body found in field

Bradenham Lane, Scarning. The body of a 22-year-old man was found in a field in the area. Picture: Google Maps

Two horses die after being hit by Mini Cooper on A140

The A140, where two horses where killed in a crash. Photo: Paul Hewitt

Garden centre closing down after previous owner jailed

Aylsham Garden Centre is holding a closing down sale. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Garden centre closing down after previous owner jailed

Aylsham Garden Centre is holding a closing down sale. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Neighbours’ misery as ‘mountain’ of rubbish left in front garden

The pile of rubbish in Silver Road, Norwich. Picture: Archant

Teacher banned for treading on pupil’s foot and screaming

St Michael's Church of England Academy. Photo: Google

Revealed: The Norfolk schools which expelled the most pupils in 2017/18

King Edward VII Academy had one of the highest expulsion and suspension rates of Norfolk's schools in the 2017/18 academic year. Photo: Old Lennensians

‘Everything must go’ - Debenhams store launches closing down sale

A new tenant is being sought for Debenhams in Market Gates which is closing in January Picture: Liz Coates
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists