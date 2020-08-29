Video

WATCH: Circus group’s tremendous trick infront of Norwich Castle

The Lost in Translation circus team in action by Norwich Castle as they prepare for their Hogwallops show. From left, Natasha Rushbrooke, Matthew Green, Annabel Carberry, Roisin Morris (in the air), Massi Rossetti, Lawrence Swaddle and Peter Reynolds. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2020

Norwich’s historic castle made for a stunning backdrop of a jaw-dropping stunt ahead of the newest show in town.

Hogswallops will be wowing theatre goers for the next three nights at the tent in Chaplefield Garden as part of the city’s Interlude programme.

Ahead of performances, the troupe enjoy recreating a spectacular scene from the show in front of a historic location in the fine city.

Massimiliano Rossetti, Lost in Translation founder and artistic director, said: “We have been performing The Hogwallops all around the world and wherever we go we recreate this scene that for me encapsulates the main ingredients of the show - a mix of acrobatics, spectacle and lots of fun. After Westminster, Edinburgh, Adelaide and Bermuda, it feels like coming home to finally recreate it in Norwich against one the city’s most iconic landmarks.”

Interlude is a collaboration between Norwich Theatre and circus company Lost in Translation and features six weeks of live performances in a big top tent, ending on September 20.

Over August Bank Holiday weekend, Lost in Translation present its acclaimed show The Hogwallops, which takes inspiration from Roald Dahl’s The Twits and blends spectacular circus skills with physical comedy, theatrical storytelling and slapstick.