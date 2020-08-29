Search

Advanced search

Video

WATCH: Circus group’s tremendous trick infront of Norwich Castle

PUBLISHED: 10:13 29 August 2020 | UPDATED: 10:44 29 August 2020

The Lost in Translation circus team in action by Norwich Castle as they prepare for their Hogwallops show. From left, Natasha Rushbrooke, Matthew Green, Annabel Carberry, Roisin Morris (in the air), Massi Rossetti, Lawrence Swaddle and Peter Reynolds. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Lost in Translation circus team in action by Norwich Castle as they prepare for their Hogwallops show. From left, Natasha Rushbrooke, Matthew Green, Annabel Carberry, Roisin Morris (in the air), Massi Rossetti, Lawrence Swaddle and Peter Reynolds. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2020

Norwich’s historic castle made for a stunning backdrop of a jaw-dropping stunt ahead of the newest show in town.

The Lost in Translation circus team in action by Norwich Castle as they prepare for their Hogwallops show. From left, Natasha Rushbrooke, Matthew Green, Annabel Carberry, Roisin Morris (in the air), Massi Rossetti, Lawrence Swaddle and Peter Reynolds. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe Lost in Translation circus team in action by Norwich Castle as they prepare for their Hogwallops show. From left, Natasha Rushbrooke, Matthew Green, Annabel Carberry, Roisin Morris (in the air), Massi Rossetti, Lawrence Swaddle and Peter Reynolds. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Hogswallops will be wowing theatre goers for the next three nights at the tent in Chaplefield Garden as part of the city’s Interlude programme.

Ahead of performances, the troupe enjoy recreating a spectacular scene from the show in front of a historic location in the fine city.

Massimiliano Rossetti, Lost in Translation founder and artistic director, said: “We have been performing The Hogwallops all around the world and wherever we go we recreate this scene that for me encapsulates the main ingredients of the show - a mix of acrobatics, spectacle and lots of fun. After Westminster, Edinburgh, Adelaide and Bermuda, it feels like coming home to finally recreate it in Norwich against one the city’s most iconic landmarks.”

More: 7 things to do in Norfolk over August Bank Holiday weekend

Interlude is a collaboration between Norwich Theatre and circus company Lost in Translation and features six weeks of live performances in a big top tent, ending on September 20.

Patient Peter Fabb, 53, underwent the operation. Picture: NNUHPatient Peter Fabb, 53, underwent the operation. Picture: NNUH

Over August Bank Holiday weekend, Lost in Translation present its acclaimed show The Hogwallops, which takes inspiration from Roald Dahl’s The Twits and blends spectacular circus skills with physical comedy, theatrical storytelling and slapstick.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Popular pub to reopen after lockdown with new landlords behind the bar

New owners, Jessie and Tim Dodd, and James Bartram, right, at the new look Rosebery pub, which has reopened. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Buyer snaps up city’s historic Samson and Hercules building

The statues returned to white when the building most recently became a Mexican restaurant. Pic: Archant

18-year-old crash victim named

An 18-year-old man has died following a single vehicle crash on East Ruston Road near Happisburgh. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Cyclist suffers ‘extensive lacerations’ to neck after being garroted by rope

A 25-year-old man suffered extensive lacerations to his neck after rope was strung up at head height in Edinburgh Way, Thetford. Picture: Google Maps

Norwich bar doing ‘better than ever’ after lockdown - and is launching a bottomless brunch

Bedfords Bar in Norwich has launched a bottomless brunch called The Hangover Club and it is doing better than ever after lockdown, pictured is general manager Jonathan Carr Picture: James Randle

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Workers test positive amid coronavirus outbreak at chicken factory

Seven workers at Banham Poultry in Attleborough have tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Denise Bradley

Man, 18, dies following crash in village

An 18-year-old man has died following a single vehicle crash on East Ruston Road near Happisburgh. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

First coronavirus death in Norfolk hospital in 40 days

There have been no coronavirus deaths at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital since June 8 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Restaurant boss tackles customers after receiving bad reviews

Brad Baxter and his team on the rooftop at Gonzo's Tea Room in Norwich, as they created 'corona cubicles' for social distancing. Picture: Brad Baxter

Steps being taken to move on Travellers from Norwich park

A group of Travellers have moved on to the Danby Close parkland. Pic: Archant.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Huge empty cruise ship spotted off east coast

A cruise ship, the Arcadia, has been spotted off the coast of Lowestoft. Picture: Oliver Bolton @oliv3rphotography

Buyer snaps up city’s historic Samson and Hercules building

The statues returned to white when the building most recently became a Mexican restaurant. Pic: Archant

WATCH: Norwich City v SV Darmstadt

Norwich City wrap up their pre-season tour of Germany with a double header against SV Darmstadt at the club's training complex in Harsewinkel Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Popular pub to reopen after lockdown with new landlords behind the bar

New owners, Jessie and Tim Dodd, and James Bartram, right, at the new look Rosebery pub, which has reopened. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich bar doing ‘better than ever’ after lockdown - and is launching a bottomless brunch

Bedfords Bar in Norwich has launched a bottomless brunch called The Hangover Club and it is doing better than ever after lockdown, pictured is general manager Jonathan Carr Picture: James Randle