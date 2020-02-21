Lorry stuck under bridge causes delays
PUBLISHED: 19:45 21 February 2020 | UPDATED: 20:06 21 February 2020
Train passengers are facing delays due to a lorry stuck under a railway bridge.
The lorry is lodged under the bridge on the A1066 Victoria Road both ways between Station Road and Vince's Road in Diss.
On Twitter National Rail warned that trains between Stowmarket and Norwich may be delayed by up to 20 minutes.
Greater Anglia said services were disrupted, adding trains can currently pass the bridge at 20mph.
Drives are also experiencing delays because of the incident, which has left the road blocked.
