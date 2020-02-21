Lorry stuck under bridge causes delays

Train passengers are facing delays due to a lorry stuck under a railway bridge.

NEW: Trains between Stowmarket and Norwich may be delayed by up to 20 minutes due to a vehicle striking a bridge near #Diss — National Rail (@nationalrailenq) February 21, 2020

The lorry is lodged under the bridge on the A1066 Victoria Road both ways between Station Road and Vince's Road in Diss.

On Twitter National Rail warned that trains between Stowmarket and Norwich may be delayed by up to 20 minutes.

Greater Anglia said services were disrupted, adding trains can currently pass the bridge at 20mph.

#Diss - Due to a vehicle striking a bridge in the Diss area services are being disrupted.



The bridge is London side of Diss.



Currently trains can pass the bridge at 20mph.



The vehicle is still under the bridge and will need to be rescued later. EC — Greater Anglia (@greateranglia) February 21, 2020

Drives are also experiencing delays because of the incident, which has left the road blocked.

