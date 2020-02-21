Search

Advanced search

Lorry stuck under bridge causes delays

PUBLISHED: 19:45 21 February 2020 | UPDATED: 20:06 21 February 2020

A lorry stuck under a railway bridge in Diss is causing traffic delays. Picture: Google Maps

A lorry stuck under a railway bridge in Diss is causing traffic delays. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

Train passengers are facing delays due to a lorry stuck under a railway bridge.

The lorry is lodged under the bridge on the A1066 Victoria Road both ways between Station Road and Vince's Road in Diss.

You may also want to watch:

On Twitter National Rail warned that trains between Stowmarket and Norwich may be delayed by up to 20 minutes.

Greater Anglia said services were disrupted, adding trains can currently pass the bridge at 20mph.

Drives are also experiencing delays because of the incident, which has left the road blocked.

For live travel updates click here

Most Read

Body of missing woman found in river

Clare Kerrison, 48, from The Street in Old Costessey, who has been reported missing. Picture: Norfolk Police

Restaurant review: ‘One of the most family-friendly places to eat in Norwich’

The Stables at the Royal Norwich Picture: Shorthose Russell

‘Something needs to be done’ - will new scheme solve town’s parking problem?

David Reger, owner of Nuts 'n' Bolts in Attleborough, has given his take on the proposed changes at Queen's Square Car Park. Picture: Thomas Chapman

Man stabbed during fight involving number of men near Norwich

Police were called to an incident in the Cavell Road area of Lakenham. Photo: Peter Walsh

Caroline Flack’s family releases powerful message she wrote days before she died

Caroline Flack's family has released a powerful message the Norfolk TV presenter wrote days before she died. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Matt Crossick.

Most Read

Caroline Flack’s family releases powerful message she wrote days before she died

Caroline Flack's family has released a powerful message the Norfolk TV presenter wrote days before she died. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Matt Crossick.

Concerns growing over missing woman

Clare Kerrison, 48, from The Street in Old Costessey, who has been reported missing. Picture: Norfolk Police

Body of missing woman found in river

Clare Kerrison, 48, from The Street in Old Costessey, who has been reported missing. Picture: Norfolk Police

Two Norwich chefs plan to take over historic pub

Micawber's and the chefs; Andy Rudd and Roger Hickman, who plan to take it over. Pic: Archant/Newman Associates.

Police and paramedics tried to save Caroline Flack’s life, inquest hears

The inquest has opened into the death of Caroline Flack. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Body of missing woman found in river

Clare Kerrison, 48, from The Street in Old Costessey, who has been reported missing. Picture: Norfolk Police

‘Arrogant’ - calls for councillor to resign after walking out of BBC interview

Bill Borrett (R) has been criticised as “petulant, arrogant and disrespectful” and been asked to resign by Steve Morphew (L) after walking out of a radio interview. Photo: Denise Bradley/Bill Borrett

‘A callous crime’ - Carer jailed for stealing £25,000 from 80-year-old victim

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

BUENDIA: Farke lays down challenge to City ace

Norwich City midfielder Emi Buendia has had to settle for cameos since his quad injury Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Pedestrian hit by motorbike on walking path

Police appealing for witnesses, after a pedestrian was hit by a motocross bike. Image: Norfolk police
Drive 24