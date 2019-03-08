Search

Advanced search

Lorry stuck on narrow city street for almost two hours

PUBLISHED: 23:24 11 September 2019 | UPDATED: 23:24 11 September 2019

A lorry was stuck on Gertrude Road for two hours on Wednesday evening. PIcture: Amy Kibby

A lorry was stuck on Gertrude Road for two hours on Wednesday evening. PIcture: Amy Kibby

Archant

A lorry became stuck for two hours attempting to negotiate a bend on Gertrude Road.

A lorry was stuck on Gertrude Road for two hours on Wednesday evening. Picture: Amy KibbyA lorry was stuck on Gertrude Road for two hours on Wednesday evening. Picture: Amy Kibby

Neighbours came out of their homes to assist the lorry driver, who told them he had been on route to Wroxham.

It comes just a month after a bus became stuck on the same stretch of road due to "poorly parked cars".

Amy Kibby, of Gerturde Road, said six neighbours, including one fluent in French, needed to help the driver pass the bend and get on his way.

You may also want to watch:

She said the bus had become stuck last month because of an "obstruction" with a car parked close to their house.

"It has never happened before that since we have lived here," she added. "It took nearly two hours and the help of around five men and a French speaking neighbour to get him down the road safely."

She added the lorry was "never going to make it around that bend".

The lorry was stranded between around 9pm and 11pm on Wednesday evening.

Most Read

‘We were living to the last penny’ – single mum-of-three starts business to get off benefits

Jenna Deacon at her nail salon, Nails at No. 8, ready for business, opening September 16. Photo: Emily Thomson

Armed gang jailed for 27 years over ‘shocking’ park shooting

Kallum Eastall, left and Jake Brittain, right, have been jailed over a shooting in a Norwich park. Picture: Norfolk Police

Lorry stuck on narrow city street for almost two hours

A lorry was stuck on Gertrude Road for two hours on Wednesday evening. PIcture: Amy Kibby

Norwich bridal shop named the best in the country

Anna Hare, owner of Pure Brides in Lower Goat Lane which was named the bridalwear retailer of the year at The Bridal Buyer Awards 2019 Credit: Louisa Baldwin

‘Something didn’t seem right’ - young woman’s narrow escape after assault on footpath by convicted rapist

Curtis Pizzey, pictured in 2012. Photo: Essex police

Most Read

‘Picking for picking’s sake’: Mother hits out at school after daughter’s trousers deemed ‘too tight’

Francesca Negus, 14, of Shipdham, wearing her school trousers branded 'too tight' by Dereham Neatherd High School. With her is her mum, Theresa Lee, holding the alternative elasticated trousers provided by the school. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Sunday roasts at three Norfolk pubs named among best in UK

A roast dinner at the Anchor Inn in Morston, Norfolk. Picture Anchor Inn.

Owners appeal after being told to remove swimming pool and demolish home

Arcady in Holt Road, Cley. The occupants have appealed against an enforcement notice to demolish it. Pictures: David Bale

Victim of fatal head-on collision is named

The scene of the crash on the A1065 near South Raynham Picture: Chris Bishop

‘We were living to the last penny’ – single mum-of-three starts business to get off benefits

Jenna Deacon at her nail salon, Nails at No. 8, ready for business, opening September 16. Photo: Emily Thomson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘We were living to the last penny’ – single mum-of-three starts business to get off benefits

Jenna Deacon at her nail salon, Nails at No. 8, ready for business, opening September 16. Photo: Emily Thomson

Armed gang jailed for 27 years over ‘shocking’ park shooting

Kallum Eastall, left and Jake Brittain, right, have been jailed over a shooting in a Norwich park. Picture: Norfolk Police

Kissed on the Roof event ordered not to go ahead by council

Rooftop Gardens bar and restaurant at Union. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norfolk pub scoops AA culinary excellence award

The AA have awarded the Marsham Arms, a restaurant come hotel, one rosette out of five after a recent visit. PictureL Colin Finch

Lorry stuck on narrow city street for almost two hours

A lorry was stuck on Gertrude Road for two hours on Wednesday evening. PIcture: Amy Kibby
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists