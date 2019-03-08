Lorry stuck on narrow city street for almost two hours

A lorry was stuck on Gertrude Road for two hours on Wednesday evening. PIcture: Amy Kibby Archant

A lorry became stuck for two hours attempting to negotiate a bend on Gertrude Road.

Neighbours came out of their homes to assist the lorry driver, who told them he had been on route to Wroxham.

It comes just a month after a bus became stuck on the same stretch of road due to "poorly parked cars".

Amy Kibby, of Gerturde Road, said six neighbours, including one fluent in French, needed to help the driver pass the bend and get on his way.

She said the bus had become stuck last month because of an "obstruction" with a car parked close to their house.

"It has never happened before that since we have lived here," she added. "It took nearly two hours and the help of around five men and a French speaking neighbour to get him down the road safely."

She added the lorry was "never going to make it around that bend".

The lorry was stranded between around 9pm and 11pm on Wednesday evening.