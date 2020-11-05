Mother pushing twins in buggy injured by pallets falling from lorry

The area of Longwater Lane in Costessey where a lorry shed its load of wooden pallets on November 4. Picture: Google Google

A mother who was pushing her two-year-old twins in a double buggy was injured by wooden pallets which fell off a lorry.

Another woman, who was walking with the other victim, was also injured in the incident, which happened at around 9.20am near Taverham Vets on Longwater Lane, Costessey, on Wednesday, November 4.

The vehicle did not stop after it shed its load, according to Norfolk Police, which is appealing for witnesses.

A police spokesperson said the women suffered minor injuries and the lorry continued on its journey towards Dereham Road in Costessey.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information concerning the lorry involved.

Witnesses should contact Sgt Sophie Getley at Wymondham Police Station on 101 quoting incident number 81 on November 4.