Lorry overturns in crash on A11

Emergency services were called to an overturned lorry on the A11 near Spooner Row. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary. Norfolk Constabulary

A lorry has overturned in a crash on the A11, as drivers are urged to take extra care as heavy rain swept over Norfolk.

The crash, which involved two vehicles, happened in the Norwich-bound lane, not far from the B1172 junction at Spooner Row, at about 5.30am today (Wednesday, November 27).

Firefighters from Hethersett, Carrow, Wymondham and Earlham joined Norfolk police and the ambulance service at the scene.

Norfolk police said traffic was down to one lane and drivers would face delays.

Police said: "Please approach the scene with care and drive to the conditions."

There were also reports of surface water on the A47, including at Easton and at Hall Road in Norwich.

Police tweeted: "The weather conditions this morning are heavy rain and lots of standing water on the roads. "Please take care whilst driving especially if travelling on the A140, A47 and A11."

They urged drivers to slow down and to "drive to arrive".