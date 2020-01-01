Search

Van driver dies in crash near Sandringham

PUBLISHED: 08:42 21 January 2020 | UPDATED: 09:47 21 January 2020

The A149 was closed between Babingley and Knights Hill after a lorry overturned Picture: Chris Bishop

A van driver died when his van overturned near the Royal Estate.

Police were called to the A149 at Babingley, near Sandringham, yesterday lunchtime.

They found a van had overturned and come to rest on a bank. No other vehicles were involved.

The driver of the van, a man in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed for more than four hours, causing gridlock on lanes around the estate.

The crash happened close to where Prince Phillip's car overturned, after it was involved in a collision with another vehicle on January 17, 2019.

The Duke, then 97, walked away unharmed. Two women travelling in the other car needed hospital treatment.

Officers are appealing for anyone who saw the collision, has dashcam footage, or saw the manner of driving of the vehicle prior to the incident, to contact them.

Anyone with information should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team at Norfolk Police on 101 quoting incident number 184 of Monday, January 20.

