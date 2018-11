Crews called to tyre fire on A47

Firefighters put out a tyre which caught fire on the A47 Picture: Archant Archant

Firefighters were called out to the A47 near King’s Lynn this morning after a lorry caught fire.

Crews from King’s Lynn were called to Middleton after a tyre on the HGV caught light just after 8am.

The lorry pulled into a layby. Firefighters used hose reel jets to put out the flames. The road remained open.