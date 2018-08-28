Lorry mounts roundabout on NDR

The NDR (Broadland Northway). A lorry mounted a roundabout on the road near Horsford in the early hours of Tuesday.

A lorry disrupted traffic on a Norwich commuter route after mounting a roundabout.

The articulated lorry drove onto a roundabout on the Broadland Northway, formerly the NDR, near Hosford in the early hours of Tuesday.

Police were called to the incident at 3.30am and the road was temporarily closed.

A Norfolk police spokesman said the lorry has been removed from the roundabout. The road was cleared and reopened at around 6.30am.

A highway maintenance team from Norfolk County Council is expected to attend the scene of the incident on Tuesday to clear up mud and debris from the road which was churned up by the lorry.