Delays after lorry jackknifes on rural road

A lorry has jackknifed on a road near Dereham, causing delays for motorists.

The incident happened on the B1135 between Garvestone and Kimberley.

Police were called to the scene just after 7am on Friday to reports that a lorry had jackknifed in the middle of the road.

A spokesman for Norfolk police said that, although the road had been blocked by the lorry, there was a lay-by close to where the incident had happened which meant the road was still passable.

The spokesman said police officers are on scene to manage the traffic flow, but that no other emergency services were in attendance.

