Search

Advanced search

Delays after lorry jackknifes on rural road

PUBLISHED: 08:37 16 November 2018 | UPDATED: 08:37 16 November 2018

A stretch of the B1135 between Garvestone and Kimberley. A lorry has jackknifed on the road, causing delays. Picture: Google

A stretch of the B1135 between Garvestone and Kimberley. A lorry has jackknifed on the road, causing delays. Picture: Google

Google

A lorry has jackknifed on a road near Dereham, causing delays for motorists.

The incident happened on the B1135 between Garvestone and Kimberley.

Police were called to the scene just after 7am on Friday to reports that a lorry had jackknifed in the middle of the road.

A spokesman for Norfolk police said that, although the road had been blocked by the lorry, there was a lay-by close to where the incident had happened which meant the road was still passable.

The spokesman said police officers are on scene to manage the traffic flow, but that no other emergency services were in attendance.

• Check our live traffic map before you travel

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Puppy found starving and badly matted in Norfolk greenhouse now has her forever home

Jessie after she was washed and fed. Photo: supplied by RSPCA

Video Thousands line the streets for Norwich for Christmas light switch on

Festive fun and entertainment for the crowds outside City Hall for the switch on of the 2018 Christmas Lights. Photo : Steve Adams

Video Trouble started at Hollywood Bowl on Riverside before Norwich double stabbing

The incident in Riverside Road in Norwich. Photo: Taz Ali

Man in his 70s punched in the face several times during road rage incident

A man in his 70s was assaulted after he got involved in an argument as he reversed from a driveway on Perebrown Avenue, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Streetview

Leonids meteor shower expected to be especially clear this year - here’s all you need to know

the Leonids meteor shower is due to light up the skies. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video Did you know this grand house existed? See inside this secret home, for sale for £2.5 million

Hill House, Bramerton. Pic: www.sowerbys.com

‘Cruel, completely inaccurate and callous’ - family describe anguish as Hannah Witheridge troll jailed

Hannah Witheridge who was murdered in Koh Tao Picture: supplied

Puppy found starving and badly matted in Norfolk greenhouse now has her forever home

Jessie after she was washed and fed. Photo: supplied by RSPCA

Running column: Mark Armstrong is playing the long game in his road to Manchester

Mark Armstrong on a training run in Long Stratton. Picture: Alison Armstrong Photography

Free training session to help drivers navigate NDR roundabouts

Driving instructor Martin Wright has organised the free event following reports of regular accidents and near-misses on the dual carriageway. Pic: Lauren De Boise.

Show Job Lists
Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast