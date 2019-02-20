Road closed after lorry hits power cable

A road has been closed in Diss after a lorry hit a power cable.

#Diss @NorfolkPolice and @Norfolkfire on scene at an incident on Victoria RD Diss with the road closed please expect delays and try to avoid the area #norfolkroads #CCR — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) February 20, 2019

Norfolk police have closed Victoria Road in the town after the crash, and urged people to stay away due to the potential of electrical arcing - also known as power flashes - which can happen when lines are damaged.

A police spokesman said there were no injuries but that it was a case of making sure the scene was safe before the road could be reopened.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue was also on the scene and tweeted to say the incident was causing “serious traffic congestion in the area”.

