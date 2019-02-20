Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Road closed after lorry hits power cable

20 February, 2019 - 20:13
Stock photo of Victoria Road, in Diss, where a lorry has hit a power cable. Photo: Google Maps

Stock photo of Victoria Road, in Diss, where a lorry has hit a power cable. Photo: Google Maps

Google Maps

A road has been closed in Diss after a lorry hit a power cable.

Norfolk police have closed Victoria Road in the town after the crash, and urged people to stay away due to the potential of electrical arcing - also known as power flashes - which can happen when lines are damaged.

A police spokesman said there were no injuries but that it was a case of making sure the scene was safe before the road could be reopened.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue was also on the scene and tweeted to say the incident was causing “serious traffic congestion in the area”.

• Check our live traffic map before you travel.

Most Read

‘We are forgotten’ - cupcake and champagne café in Norwich to close

Pepe Ong and Tracey Watt started Cupcakes and Bubbles almost 3 years ago. They are having to close down due to the footfall and the increase of rates. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

‘Heaven has another angel’ - Floral tributes to teenager killed in Norwich crash

Floral tributes left at scene of crash on Dereham Road where a woman in her late teens was killed. Picture Peter Walsh

‘People are saying they won’t come back’- fears over car park impact sparks council response

Issues over fines handed out at Miller's Walk Car Park in Fakenham have been discussed by the town council. Picture: Matthew Usher.

This is when you can see the RAF Tornado flypast over Norfolk

Tornados will leave RAF Marham in Norfolk at approximately 1pm to embark on their flypast. Picture: Ian Burt

School girl, 13, suffers concussion and whiplash after unprovoked attack as she got off bus

A 13-year-old school girl was attacked in Field Lane, Kessingland, as she got off the bus. Photo: Google.

Most Read

‘We are forgotten’ - cupcake and champagne café in Norwich to close

Pepe Ong and Tracey Watt started Cupcakes and Bubbles almost 3 years ago. They are having to close down due to the footfall and the increase of rates. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

‘Heaven has another angel’ - Floral tributes to teenager killed in Norwich crash

Floral tributes left at scene of crash on Dereham Road where a woman in her late teens was killed. Picture Peter Walsh

‘People are saying they won’t come back’- fears over car park impact sparks council response

Issues over fines handed out at Miller's Walk Car Park in Fakenham have been discussed by the town council. Picture: Matthew Usher.

This is when you can see the RAF Tornado flypast over Norfolk

Tornados will leave RAF Marham in Norfolk at approximately 1pm to embark on their flypast. Picture: Ian Burt

School girl, 13, suffers concussion and whiplash after unprovoked attack as she got off bus

A 13-year-old school girl was attacked in Field Lane, Kessingland, as she got off the bus. Photo: Google.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Heaven has another angel’ - Floral tributes to teenager killed in Norwich crash

Floral tributes left at scene of crash on Dereham Road where a woman in her late teens was killed. Picture Peter Walsh

FOLLOW LIVE: Norwich City Fans Social Club forum with Daniel Farke

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke takes a live forum with Canaries fans on behalf of the Norwich City Fans Social Club at Carrow Road tonight. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

WATCH: Searching for Farke – The PinkUn Norwich City Show #169 live from Carrow Road

The PinkUn Show is live from Carrow Road ahead of Daniel Farke's fans forum to discuss all the latest Norwich City news and opinion.

‘Why I didn’t leave home for two years’ - Norfolk grandmother’s recovery from life-changing accident

Dawn Abbott from Swaffham has appeared on ITV's This Time Next Year after recovering from a horrific accident which left her with burns over 55 per cent of her body. This is her when she appeared last year. Picture: ©Twofour Production / ITV Plc Picture Desk

School girl, 13, suffers concussion and whiplash after unprovoked attack as she got off bus

A 13-year-old school girl was attacked in Field Lane, Kessingland, as she got off the bus. Photo: Google.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists