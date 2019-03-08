Collision involving lorry on busy Norwich road

The emergency services have been called to an incident on Queens Road. Picture: Google Maps Archant

Emergency services have been called to a city centre road after a collision involving a lorry.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police and the ambulance service were called Queens Road at around 9am following reports of the accident, which is believed to have happened near the junction with Finkelgate.

You may also want to watch:

Following the incident the left hand lane of Queens Road, shortly before the traffic lights at the junction with Finkelgate has been closed and traffic is building up on the road.

For the latest traffic information visit the EDP24 travel map.

More to follow.