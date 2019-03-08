Search

Collision involving lorry on busy Norwich road

PUBLISHED: 09:28 20 August 2019 | UPDATED: 09:38 20 August 2019

The emergency services have been called to an incident on Queens Road. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

Emergency services have been called to a city centre road after a collision involving a lorry.

Police and the ambulance service were called Queens Road at around 9am following reports of the accident, which is believed to have happened near the junction with Finkelgate.

Following the incident the left hand lane of Queens Road, shortly before the traffic lights at the junction with Finkelgate has been closed and traffic is building up on the road.

For the latest traffic information visit the EDP24 travel map.

More to follow.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

