Town high street closed after lorry crash

PUBLISHED: 11:33 20 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:33 20 January 2020

A town's high street is closed after a lorry crash. Picture: Archant

A town's high street is closed after a three vehicle crash involving a lorry.

Police were called at 10.50am today, Monday, January 20, to Watton High Street, on the B1108, at the junction with Hunters Oak, after a crash between a lorry and two other vehicles.

Officers are on the scene directing traffic as the road remains blocked.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area and allow extra time for their journey.

A police spokesman said the ambulance service has also been called to the scene but injuries are believed to not be serious.

