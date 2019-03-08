Lorry crash closes road for second time in five hours
PUBLISHED: 16:17 01 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:37 01 April 2019
Archant
An overturned lorry has blocked the B1108 just five hours after another crash closed the same road.
Police were called to the B1108 Hingham Road at Hackford, near Wymondham at 2.24pm today following reports that a heavy goods vehicle had turned over.
One casualty has been treated by paramedics. Firefighters from Hackford also attended the accident following concerns over spilled fuel.
The road is likely to remain closed to traffic in both directions for some time while the overturned vehicle is being recovered.
The incident follows a crash between a Toyota and an Audi also on the B1108 between Hardingham and Kimberley at 8.15am this morning.
One person suffered slight injuries in that collision which also saw police close the road to traffic until 9.45am while the cars were recovered.