Lorry crash closes road for second time in five hours

Police have closed the B1108 at Hackford to deal with an overturned lorry. Picture: James Bass Archant

An overturned lorry has blocked the B1108 just five hours after another crash closed the same road.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called to the B1108 Hingham Road at Hackford, near Wymondham at 2.24pm today following reports that a heavy goods vehicle had turned over.

One casualty has been treated by paramedics. Firefighters from Hackford also attended the accident following concerns over spilled fuel.

The road is likely to remain closed to traffic in both directions for some time while the overturned vehicle is being recovered.

The incident follows a crash between a Toyota and an Audi also on the B1108 between Hardingham and Kimberley at 8.15am this morning.

One person suffered slight injuries in that collision which also saw police close the road to traffic until 9.45am while the cars were recovered.