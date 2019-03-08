Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Lorry crash closes road for second time in five hours

PUBLISHED: 16:17 01 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:37 01 April 2019

Police have closed the B1108 at Hackford to deal with an overturned lorry. Picture: James Bass

Police have closed the B1108 at Hackford to deal with an overturned lorry. Picture: James Bass

Archant

An overturned lorry has blocked the B1108 just five hours after another crash closed the same road.

Police were called to the B1108 Hingham Road at Hackford, near Wymondham at 2.24pm today following reports that a heavy goods vehicle had turned over.

One casualty has been treated by paramedics. Firefighters from Hackford also attended the accident following concerns over spilled fuel.

The road is likely to remain closed to traffic in both directions for some time while the overturned vehicle is being recovered.

The incident follows a crash between a Toyota and an Audi also on the B1108 between Hardingham and Kimberley at 8.15am this morning.

One person suffered slight injuries in that collision which also saw police close the road to traffic until 9.45am while the cars were recovered.

Most Read

Pozzick, Haze-bruh and Cossey: Council to erect new signs to help tourists visiting Norfolk

How the village sign at Happisburgh will now look. Picture Archant.

Rush hour tailbacks as work begins on busy junction

Work on footpaths has led to traffic lights on the busy roundabout junction between Park Road, Stanley Road and Denmark Street in Diss. Picture: Simon Parkin

Investigation continues into devastating house fire

A cordon remains outside the house on Longview Close Picture: Chris Bishop

Ambulance and car involved in crash

Officers were called to Watton Road at about 12.45pm today (April 1) to reports of a crash at the junction with Old Watton Road. Picture: Chris Bishop

Norfolk bakery named one of best in UK

Owner of Bread Source, Steve Winter, and General Manager, Isabel Brentnall, inside their Bread Source store on Upper St Giles Street. The Aylsham shop has been named one of the best in the country. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Most Read

Pozzick, Haze-bruh and Cossey: Council to erect new signs to help tourists visiting Norfolk

How the village sign at Happisburgh will now look. Picture Archant.

Rush hour tailbacks as work begins on busy junction

Work on footpaths has led to traffic lights on the busy roundabout junction between Park Road, Stanley Road and Denmark Street in Diss. Picture: Simon Parkin

Investigation continues into devastating house fire

A cordon remains outside the house on Longview Close Picture: Chris Bishop

Ambulance and car involved in crash

Officers were called to Watton Road at about 12.45pm today (April 1) to reports of a crash at the junction with Old Watton Road. Picture: Chris Bishop

Norfolk bakery named one of best in UK

Owner of Bread Source, Steve Winter, and General Manager, Isabel Brentnall, inside their Bread Source store on Upper St Giles Street. The Aylsham shop has been named one of the best in the country. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Ambulance and car involved in crash

Officers were called to Watton Road at about 12.45pm today (April 1) to reports of a crash at the junction with Old Watton Road. Picture: Chris Bishop

Man arrested for drug driving tractor after two hit-and-runs

A John Deere, like this one, was involved in two hit-and-runs Picture: NORFOLK POLICE

Father died sleeping rough on city streets after release from prison

A police cordon erected after Liam Lynch was found in an alleyway leading to Murrell's Court. Picture: Archant

QPR sack Steve McClaren ahead of Canaries clash

Steve McClaren has reportedly been sacked ahead of QPR's game against Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

People hurt after bus leaves road to avoid hitting mobility scooter

A bus had to take action to avoid hiting a mobility scooter. Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists