‘Our thoughts are with their families’ – company tribute after fatal A11 crash

Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS) attended the fatal collision on the A11. Picture: NARS Archant

The company whose lorry was involved in a crash involving three vehicles on the A11 in which a man died have said their thoughts are with those involved.

The A11 near Attleborough was closed after the collision between a lorry and two vans near Breckland Lodge. Photo: Simon Parkin The A11 near Attleborough was closed after the collision between a lorry and two vans near Breckland Lodge. Photo: Simon Parkin

The collision involved a green Wren Kitchens Renault lorry, which was travelling southbound towards Thetford, and two stationary white Ford Transit vehicles, occurred just prior to the Stag roundabout, near Breckland Lodge, Attleborough at 12.45pm on Tuesday.

The passenger of the lorry, a man aged in his 40s, received serious injuries as a result and was pronounced dead at the scene. Two occupants of the Ford Transits were taken to the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital for treatment for neck and head injuries.

A Wren Kitchens spokesman said: “Our thoughts are with all those involved in this tragic accident and with their families. We cannot comment further while the police investigation is ongoing.”

Police have appealed for witnesses or anyone who has dash camera footage of the incident. Contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team at Wymondham on 101 quoting CAD 175 of 26 February.