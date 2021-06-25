Investigation launched after lorry carrying chickens overturns on A11

Published: 12:11 PM June 25, 2021 Updated: 12:16 PM June 25, 2021

A lorry overturned on the Thickthorn Roundabout near Norwich - Credit: Submitted

An investigation has been launched after a lorry carrying live chickens overturned on a busy A11 roundabout.

Banham Poultry has launched an investigation after one of its lorries carrying live poultry overturned on Thickthorn roundabout on Thursday, June 24.

The driver was unharmed but some chickens are believed to have died during the incident.

Banham Poultry, in Attleborough, experienced Norfolk's single largest coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Denise Bradley - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2018

In a statement from the factory, in Attleborough, a spokesperson said: “Unfortunately, a Banham Poultry live bird lorry was involved in an incident on Thickthorn roundabout.

“The incident was managed by our Agriculture team and Independent Poultry Veterinarian alongside the Police and Highways Agency.

“We have commenced a thorough investigation into the cause of the incident.

“The driver of the vehicle is unharmed.”

Norfolk Police was called to the Thickthorn Roundabout at 5.10am.

The lorry fell across all lanes at the roundabout which caused serious disruptions to rush hour motorists.