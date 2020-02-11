Police chief to leave due to Norfolk travel distances

Norfolk's police and crime commissioner Lorne Green has voiced his frustration over the amount of travelling that the job requires of him. Picture: Chris Bishop. Archant

Norfolk's police and crime commissioner has cited frustration over "doing an average of 150 miles per day" as a major factor behind his decision not to run again for the job.

The commissioner's quotes came in response to questions from Roger Ryan, Labour Norwich City councillor for University ward. Picture: Norwich City Council. The commissioner's quotes came in response to questions from Roger Ryan, Labour Norwich City councillor for University ward. Picture: Norwich City Council.

Lorne Green currently holds the office in Norfolk after being elected in May 2016, but announced in November 2018 that he will not be standing again in the election due to be held on May 7 this year.

He had originally said that the reason was due to "a recent major and welcome change in family circumstances", as his son and family had returned to live in Norfolk after more than a decade abroad.

But at a Norwich City Council scrutiny meeting on Tuesday - which was attended by Mr Green and Superintendant Terry Lordan, at their request - the commissioner voiced his frustration over the amount of travelling that the job requires of him.

Committee vice chair Roger Ryan, city councillor for University ward, had questioned Mr Green over his decision not to run again in the coming election.

Lorne Green was speaking at a meeting of the Norwich City Council scrutiny committee in the crypt at St Andrews Hall in Norwich. Picture: Antony Kelly. Lorne Green was speaking at a meeting of the Norwich City Council scrutiny committee in the crypt at St Andrews Hall in Norwich. Picture: Antony Kelly.

Mr Ryan asked: "I believe at the end of your tenure you are not going to run for a further term. What's the thinking behind this? Is it the fact that you are frustrated with the lack of progress in Norfolk and Norwich policing? Or is it that you're frustrated over the lack of government or financial support for policing?"

In response, Mr Green said: "Yes I'm frustrated - I'm frustrated that I'm going through B-roads in the winter to get to the A47, and 55 miles later arriving at my office. Maybe later I have to get down to Thetford for something and drive back. I'm averaging 150 miles per day in my car.

"It's because I live in King's Lynn and my office is in Wymondham. If I can move the office to King's Lynn, I'd run again."

When asked by Mr Ryan if he had been told that he cannot move the office, or if he had raised the question, Mr Green said: "I can't relocate 18 staff to do that. That's why I'm not running again.

The commissioner later said that travelling is "uniquely" the source of his frustration, adding: "I have no frustrations over policing.

"I'm passionate about my job, and I love my job. I think my team has done a damn good job over the last four years."