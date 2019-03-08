Norfolk cat stars in national cat calendar

Lord Rufus, who was adopted from the Downham Market centre, features in Cat's Protection's 2020 cat calendar. Picture: Nadia Jane Archant

A moggy from Norfolk has landed himself a feature in a national cat calendar.

Lord Rufus lying next to a picture of him in the Cat's Protection's 2020 cat calendar. Picture: Downham Market Cat's Protection Lord Rufus lying next to a picture of him in the Cat's Protection's 2020 cat calendar. Picture: Downham Market Cat's Protection

Lord Rufus, from King's Lynn, is starring in Cat's Protection's cat calendar 2020 as the face of July.

The 17-year-old was adopted by Leah Snowden, who works at the Downham Market adoption centre as a cat care assistant.

Miss Snowden fell in love with the silver Maine Coon from the moment he was handed in to the centre's care.

Miss Snowden said: "When Lord Rufus came into the adoption centre, I just knew that he would be coming home with me.

Leah Snowden with Lord Rufus, who she adopted from the Downham Market Cat's Protection centre. Picture: Downham Market Cat's Protection. Leah Snowden with Lord Rufus, who she adopted from the Downham Market Cat's Protection centre. Picture: Downham Market Cat's Protection.

"I have a soft spot for older cats and it just so happened that my partner and I had just moved into our first home together, and I couldn't be without a cat."

The calendar showcases 14 cats adopted through the charity's UK-wide adoption centres and volunteer-run branches.

Staff at the centre thought the feline was so majestic that they believed it was fitting to give him the prestigious title of Lord.

Rufus has Kidney disease and is hyperthyroid which is managed with medication and diet.

Miss Snowden said: "We often find that older cats, especially the ones that have medical conditions, can take a little longer to rehome but this only made me fall more in love with him.

"Lord Rufus loves to be around people and always follows me to bed for a cuddle. I am super lucky to have Rufus in my life and he really does make our house a home.

"He's 100% spoilt, as all our feline friends should be, and is loved so much by my partner and I."

The calendar, which costs £5, is available to buy from the Downham Market Adoption and the charity's nation-wide chain of retail shops, as well as online.