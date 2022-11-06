News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Precious Lord of the Rings 'treasure trove' set for auction

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 9:56 AM November 6, 2022
Updated: 10:00 AM November 6, 2022
A number of the items in a lot of more than 90 pieces of Lord of the Rings memorabilia

So it begins. No, not second breakfast, Mr Frodo, but a special auction of precious Lord of the Rings items in aid of a Norfolk charity.

More than 90 items of memorabilia, including figures, medallions and plates, have been donated to the RSPCA West Norfolk Branch and will be auctioned at Keys Auction House's Modern Popular Culture and Music Memorabilia auction in Aylsham.

A medallion from the RSPCA lot

Perhaps the most collectable item up for grabs are two film reels from trailers, which auctioneers describe as "hard to come by" in unplayed condition.

Emily Ayson, valuer at Keys, said: “Having this consignment from the RSPCA is an absolute pleasure, knowing that my expertise has been called into action and that it will be hugely benefiting such a wonderful charity.

Models of scenes of the film are also included in the lot

"It's also a prime time for selling due to the recent release of Amazon's Rings of Power and Christmas, but also the fact that Tolkien fandom has never really waned.

“Lots of particular interest are the 35mm film reels, which are quite hard to come by, especially in unplayed condition.

Figurines which will be up for auction at Keys Auction House next week

"The Weta Sideshow medallions, which were a subscription-based mail order item, are of a brand and quality that speaks for themselves so are very desirable.

"Also a favourite of mine is the Tudor Mint statuette, 'Farewell King Under the Mountain’ -  produced in 1991 but retired by 1993 - the beautiful craftsmanship depicting Thorin Oakenshield's final moments after the Battle of Five Armies.”

Collector cards which are part of the RSPCA lot

RSPCA West Norfolk Branch manager, Carl Saunders said the charity was "incredibly grateful" for the items which were donated to the charity's King's Lynn book store.

He added: "For any Lord of the Rings and Hobbit fans this is a treasure trove of items which have been lovingly collected over a number of years.

A film reel from a trailer is among the lot of Lord of the Rings items

"The sheer volume is staggering and we are just so grateful that the owner wanted to donate them to help the animals at our branch.

"We hope that the auction will do well and all the money will be used to help the many animals we care for.

A film reel from a trailer is among the lot of Lord of the Rings items

"We urge people to share details of the auction with their friends and family - we are excited to see how much it could end up raising for us."

Sealed DVD box sets and collector cards are also in the lot which will be auctioned at 10.30am on Wednesday, November 9.


