News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Joy as 'Lord Nelson's local' pub reopens after five years

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 10:05 AM June 4, 2021    Updated: 10:14 AM June 4, 2021
The newly-restored Lord Nelson pub at Burnham Thorpe. 

The newly-restored Lord Nelson pub at Burnham Thorpe. - Credit: Supplied by Holkham Estate

One of Norfolk's most well-known country pubs has finally reopened.

The Lord Nelson at Burnham Thorpe - where the famous Lord Admiral himself used to drink - had a low key opening on June 3 after a five-year closure. 

It follows restoration and extension works costing more than £1 million carried out by Holkham Estate, which bought the Lord Nelson in July 2019

The newly-restored Lord Nelson pub at Burnham Thorpe. 

The newly-restored Lord Nelson pub at Burnham Thorpe. - Credit: Supplied by Holkham Estate

Woodforde's Brewery is running the pub and has advertised for staff to join the team. 

Among those at the reopening was Mima Garland, chairman of Burnham Thorpe Parish Council. 

Ms Garland said she was impressed with how the pub had been renovated, and delighted that the village had got its historic focal point back. 

You may also want to watch:

She said: "It was a lovely evening with lots of locals and visitors enjoying the sunshine and the hospitality. 

Picture captions:Mrs M A L Clifton officially opening the new North Walsham Library 50 years ago.

A portrait of Lord Admiral Horatio Nelson. - Credit: Public Domain

"I've always loved the pub. It was just so nice to be able to sit in the sunshine there again - there were a lot of grins on people's faces."

Most Read

  1. 1 Norfolk cottage up for sale - but you can't move in
  2. 2 Van spotted on A47 with 'sickening' image of tied-up woman
  3. 3 Helicopter in near-miss with four RAF F-35s over Norfolk
  1. 4 New flight route from Norwich to Barbados for £431 revealed
  2. 5 Police abandon chase as car carrying three teens hits 120mph
  3. 6 11 of the best fish and chip shops in Norfolk
  4. 7 Fire crews battling shop blaze in Great Yarmouth
  5. 8 Sinkhole opens up again on city street plagued by collapses
  6. 9 Sisters jailed for 'mean offences' against vulnerable victims
  7. 10 Drone footage of seven-hour fire which caused 'extensive damage' to shop

Brewery Greene King used to own the Lord Nelson, but closed it in September 2016.

The pub was registered as an asset of community value later that year, and put on the market for £350,000 at the start of 2019.

The next extension at the Lord Nelson pub at Burnham Thorpe. 

The new extension at the Lord Nelson pub at Burnham Thorpe.  - Credit: Supplied by Holkham Estate

Holkham Estate and Woodforde's have been contacted for comment.

The Lord Nelson pub at Burnham Thorpe: A timeline

1637: The building is erected as an alehouse called The Plough. Horatio Nelson was born over a century later in the nearby rectory.

1784: For the following five years Nelson, then a young naval officer, spends many hours at the pub. He lived at the nearby rectory with 'Fanny' Nisbet, whom he married in 1787.

The Lord Nelson pub in Burnham Thorpe in the 1970s. Picture: Supplied by Holkham

The Lord Nelson pub in Burnham Thorpe in the 1970s. Picture: Supplied by Holkham - Credit: Archant

1793: When he's finally given command of a ship, the Agamemnon, he lays on a meal at the pub for the villagers.

1798: The pub is renamed the Lord Nelson, after his victory over the French at the Battle of the Nile.

2016: Suffolk-based brewer and former owners of the pub Greene King close it down after a row with the former landlords Debbie and Peter De Groeve. Later that year, the Friends of Burnham Thorpe group registers the pub as an asset of community value.

Richard Leigh, construction manager at Holkham Estate (second from right), with the team from RobSon

Richard Leigh, construction manager at Holkham Estate (second from right), with the team from RobSon Construction, who are restoring and extending the Lord Nelson pub at Burnham Thorpe. Picture: Stuart Anderson - Credit: Archant

2019: The nearby Holkham Estate buys the Lord Nelson, and draws up plans to restore the building to its former glory.

June 3, 2021: The planned grand re-opening of the pub.

Inside the Nelson bar at the Lord Nelson pub at Burnham Thorpe. The stairs lead up to afirst-floor f

Inside the Nelson bar at the Lord Nelson pub at Burnham Thorpe. The stairs lead up to afirst-floor flat. The pub was once the watering hole of Lord Admiral Horatio Nelson, who hailed from the north Norfolk village. Picture: Stuart Anderson - Credit: Archant

The newly-restored Lord Nelson pub at Burnham Thorpe. 

The newly-restored Lord Nelson pub at Burnham Thorpe. - Credit: Supplied by Holkham Estate


North Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Petrol station at Tesco, Harford Bridge, Norwich.Photo: Bill DarnellCopy: For: EDPArchant Â©

Woman cut out of Peugeot after flipping car at Tesco petrol station

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Custody suites across Essex have had toilets replaced in them. Photo: PA Wire

Volunteers wanted - to be locked up in a Norfolk police cell

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon
A crack addict lights up his pipe in December 2020 in a stairwell in Ebenezer Place, Norwich

Investigations

Watch the moment a crack addict lights up his pipe outside family home

Joel Adams

person
Pretty brick and flint cottage with wisteria growing along it, two pergolas and large green lawn

Pretty flint cottage in Norfolk 'ghost' village is for sale

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus