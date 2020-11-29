Silk 'hatchment' from Lord Nelson's funeral carriage up for auction
A silk cloth from Admiral Lord Nelson's funeral carriage is going under the hammer.
Nelson - known as one of Norfolk's most famous historic figures - was killed in action in the Battle of Trafalgar, which became one of his most famous victories, in 1805.
After his body was preserved in brandy, it was transported back to England, where the naval hero was given a five-day state funeral.
The silk "hatchment" from the funeral carriage which took Nelson to his final resting place in St Paul's Cathedral is expected to fetch £50,000 at auction.
A funeral car, modelled on HMS Victory, was adorned with six silk panels bearing the coat of arms of Lord and Lady Nelson.
Auction house Sotheby's is also selling a necklace worn by Lady Emma Hamilton, Nelson's mistress, which is expected to fetch £60,000.
And a sword with a silver handle, believed to have been carried by the British naval commander famed for his victories over the French during the Napoleonic Wars, could fetch £50,000.
Bidding for the items at Sotheby's begins on December 10.