Lord Mayor's fireworks wow bumper city crowd

PUBLISHED: 23:12 06 July 2019 | UPDATED: 23:12 06 July 2019

The Lord Mayor's fireworks, fired from Norwich Castle. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A spectacular fireworks display has brought more sparkle and wonder to an historic Lord Mayor's Celebration in Norwich.

After a day of events around the city, crowds who had stayed to continue the party, enjoy an array of street foods and bust a move at the InTouch Systems Pirate Party in St Stephens Street lined the roads around the market and Castle Meadow to watch the hotly-anticipated display.

Cooler temperatures didn't deter revellers from staying to watch the fireworks, which were fired from Norwich Castle and set to music outside City Hall, including Tinchy Stryder's Written In The Stars.

It followed the first Lord Mayor's procession which was free of petrol and diesel-powered lorries, but which nonetheless attracted and enraptured large crowds.

This year's procession theme, "love the world around you", was taken up in earnest by many participants. Can you spot yourself in our Lord Mayor's procession picture gallery?

