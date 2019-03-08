Explosion of colour in city signals start of Lord Mayor's celebrations
PUBLISHED: 21:17 05 July 2019
Archant
A weekend of festivities exploded into life amid clouds of brilliant colours which fell on crowds at Norwich's Chapelfield Gardens.
Fireworks from Norwich Castle will provide the colourful spectacle after the Lord Mayor's Procession today, but on Friday night crowds of people - young and old - gathered at the bandstand to take part in a paint party.
Against the backdrop of the funfair, excited groups of people, mostly dressed all in white, fired powdered paints high into the sky.
Andy Garrett, 60, from the Magdalen Road area of Norwich, attended the event with his wife Ros, also 60, daughter Natasha Love, 35, and granddaughter Sophie, three.
He said: "It's something we wanted to do for Sophie. It's just something we wanted to do, it's a bit of fun! We've all enjoyed it."
Amy Tyrell, 46, from Norwich, said: "I think it was quite fun and very colourful."