Explosion of colour in city signals start of Lord Mayor's celebrations

PUBLISHED: 21:17 05 July 2019

Children enjoyed the colourful event. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Children enjoyed the colourful event. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

A weekend of festivities exploded into life amid clouds of brilliant colours which fell on crowds at Norwich's Chapelfield Gardens.

Hundreds of people participated in the Lord Mayor's Paint Party at Chapelfield Gardens in Norwich. Picture: Victoria PertusaHundreds of people participated in the Lord Mayor's Paint Party at Chapelfield Gardens in Norwich. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Fireworks from Norwich Castle will provide the colourful spectacle after the Lord Mayor's Procession today, but on Friday night crowds of people - young and old - gathered at the bandstand to take part in a paint party.

Hundreds of people participated in the Lord Mayor's Paint Party at Chapelfield Gardens in Norwich. Picture: Victoria PertusaHundreds of people participated in the Lord Mayor's Paint Party at Chapelfield Gardens in Norwich. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Against the backdrop of the funfair, excited groups of people, mostly dressed all in white, fired powdered paints high into the sky.

Hundreds of people participated in the Lord Mayor's Paint Party at Chapelfield Gardens in Norwich. Picture: Victoria PertusaHundreds of people participated in the Lord Mayor's Paint Party at Chapelfield Gardens in Norwich. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Andy Garrett, 60, from the Magdalen Road area of Norwich, attended the event with his wife Ros, also 60, daughter Natasha Love, 35, and granddaughter Sophie, three.

Children enjoyed the colourful event. Picture: Victoria PertusaChildren enjoyed the colourful event. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

He said: "It's something we wanted to do for Sophie. It's just something we wanted to do, it's a bit of fun! We've all enjoyed it."

Families enjoyed the colourful event. Picture: Victoria PertusaFamilies enjoyed the colourful event. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Amy Tyrell, 46, from Norwich, said: "I think it was quite fun and very colourful."

