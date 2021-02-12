News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Lord Lieutenant thanks schoolchildren for charity work

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 10:57 AM February 12, 2021   
Patterson

Patterson with the card he received from the Lord Lieutenant of Norwich - Credit: Lucy Houghton

A brother and sister have received a special message of thanks for their fundraising efforts during lockdown.

Lucy Houghton's children Patterson, 11, and Elodie, 10, have received a card signed by the Lord Lieutenant of Norfolk, Lady Philippa Dannatt. 

It is to thank the children for running at least 5km every day in the Freethorpe and Halvergate area in aid of East Anglian charity Break. 

Patterson Break fundraiser

Patterson is running at least 5km every day during lockdown - Credit: Lucy Houghton

The card says: "The innovation, collaboration, courage and selflessness shown by so many across the county during the COVID-19 pandemic has been truly inspirational. 

"As Her Majesty The Queen's representative, I would like to thank you for the wonderful contribution you have made to the county during these extraordinary and challenging times." 

Patterson and Elodie

Patterson and Elodie are raising funds for the charity Break - Credit: Lucy Houghton

Patterson and Elodie, who attend Town Close High School and Freethorpe Primary School respectively, have continued to go out in the snow to complete their daily runs. 

They have raised more than £570 for Break so far to support vulnerable children who need it most. 

To visit their fundraising page, head to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/PattersonAndElodie 

