Norfolk and The Queen have special connection, says Lady Dannatt

Norfolk and The Queen will always share a special connection, according to the monarch's personal representative in the county.

Lady Dannatt, MBE, has been Lord-Lieutenant for Norfolk for the past three years.

It is a position the 68-year-old says she has been privileged to have and she hailed Her Majesty's remarkable achievements during 70 years of being on the throne.

Lady Dannatt, who lives in Keswick with husband General the Lord Dannatt, former head of the British Army, said: "I am beyond proud to serve as Lord-Lieutenant, it is the most immense privilege.

"She is an extraordinary person and, with Norfolk, I think there is very much a special connection for her.

"I think that was summed up when the Duke of Edinburgh decided he wanted to spend the last year's of his life on the estate at Sandringham.

"I think it was always quite clear that they are happy when they are in Norfolk.

""I think there is very much a connection between the Queen and Norfolk.

"The Queen has lots of friends in the West Norfolk area and Norfolk is a haven for her and her family.

"There is also that link with her father, King George VI, who, of course, died at Sandringham."

Lady Dannatt said The Queen had an incredible ability to put people at ease.

She said: "When people meet her they are often tongue-tied in her presence, even if they don't expect to be.

"But she has a wonderful way of putting people at ease - you see it time and time again. She has such warmth and kindness."

Lady Dannatt recalled a particular occasion when The Queen demonstrated that generosity to her and her husband.

Lady Dannatt, Lord Lieutenant for Norfolk, at her home in Keswick, with her husband Lord Dannatt, and dogs, Maud, Scrumpy and Dipple - Credit: Denise Bradley

She said: "Many years ago, when Richard was with the army, we had gone to an event in Northern Ireland.

"We were due to fly back by helicopter that evening for our daughter's 18th birthday.

"But the helicopter we were to use was grounded and there was no way we were going to get back for the party.

"Without hesitation, The Queen invited us to join her on her helicopter, so long as we didn't mind stopping off at Balmoral on the way.

"That's exactly the sort of person she is."

Lady Dannatt MBE. - Credit: Portrait by Michael Waller-Bridg

Lady Dannatt said she was looking forward to the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

She said "It has been a truly remarkable period during which she has resigned.

"I'm quite certain it is going to be a remarkable celebration

""It's going to be wonderful for Norfolk and wonderful for the UK."