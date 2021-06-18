News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Earl from Norfolk to join House of Lords

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 9:23 AM June 18, 2021   
The 8th Earl of Leicester, at the Holkham Estate.

Thomas Coke, Lord Leicester, has been elected to the House of Lords. - Credit: Holkham Estate

A Norfolk earl has been elected to the House of Lords. 

Thomas Coke, the Earl of Leicester, is to join the red benches along with two others - Lord Sandhurst and  Lord Altrincham - following the resumption of the aristocrat ballots to the upper chamber, which had been suspended since last March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Lord Leicester, whose family seat is Holkham Hall, served in the army for six years and had a 28-year career developing sustainable businesses in Norfolk. He has also served on the boards of six charities.

General view of the House of Lords in London as the European Withdrawal Agreement Bill is debated.

Thomas Coke, Lord Leicester, has been elected to the House of Lords.  - Credit: PA

In his election pitch, the 55-year-old said: “I now have time to serve my country and apply this experience to the House of Lords, an institution which I believe is the most effective reforming chamber in the western world.”

A total of 36 votes were cast by Conservative hereditary peers in the exclusive electronic poll, conducted using the single transferable vote system and carried out by Civica Election Services, formerly Electoral Reform Services.

You may also want to watch:

The by-election, in which 21 candidates contested the three available places, followed the retirement of both the Earl of Selbourne and Lord Denham and the non-attendance of Lord Selsdon.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man in 20s drowned in Bawsey Country Park lake
  2. 2 Amazing photos show storms over Norfolk – and there are more to come
  3. 3 Elderly man took his clothes off at Norwich park
  1. 4 Man, 20, who drowned at Bawsey Pits is named
  2. 5 Cat food brands recalled over link to fatal disease
  3. 6 Two Norfolk villages named among most beautiful to visit in England
  4. 7 See inside the 'tiny mobile homes' built from scratch for £95,000
  5. 8 School shut after ceiling tile falls on to class of children
  6. 9 'I can't carry it' - Shock as plant starts growing eight inches a day
  7. 10 Tributes to popular Tesco worker with 'sparkling personality'
North Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Margaret Smith, 87, was missing from Lincoln House Care Home in Swanton Morley for more than 48 hours.

Norfolk Live | Updated

Body found in search for missing 87-year-old Margaret Smith

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Four new Aldi stores could soon come to Norfolk.

Aldi planning four new stores in Norfolk

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
drug-driving in Stanton

Video

WATCH: 'Selfish' drug-driver ploughs into police detective's vehicle

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
Ashley Bingley has been jailed after being found guilty of sex offences.

Norfolk man who had sexual relationship with teen jailed

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus