Search

Advanced search

Flats plan for Lord Kelvin pub in King’s Lynn

PUBLISHED: 14:38 15 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:38 15 November 2018

The Lord Kelvin pub, in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

The Lord Kelvin pub, in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

A former pub which has stood empty for more than two years could be turned into flats.

The Lord Kelvin pub, in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris BishopThe Lord Kelvin pub, in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

Developers have applied to convert the Lord Kelvin on Market Street, King’s Lynn, into appartments.

They say residential is the only sustainable future use for the property, which was put up for sale in early 2017.

A planning statement says: “Whilst a fair amount of interest was received from parties considering a range of different uses for the property, the majority of these were ultimately put off by the poor condition of the property.”

It adds just two offers were received and the Kelvin was put up for auction with a guide price of £165,000.

A sign at the Lord Kelvin pub, in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris BishopA sign at the Lord Kelvin pub, in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

“The property has had a fair chance of being marketed to and taken up by somebody in the commercial world and at an appropriately set level,” the statement by King’s Lynn-based architect Richard Waite says.

“This process has clearly demonstrated that there is no appetite for taking on this building in a commercial way, either as a pub or indeed any other commercial use. The use as a public house has clearly failed and proven not currently viable as a venture.”

Owner Metropol Homes wants to turn the Kelvin into five one-bedroom apartments.

The architect adds: “The building occupies a prominent position in the Conservation Area and should be retained. The structure is deteriorating and requires significant investment in proper repairs and renovation which can only be realistically achieved and justified as part of a commercial venture to convert the building into apartments.”

The boarded-up pub stands next to Lynn Museum and at the entrance to the town’s bus station.

With an adjoining house, it is all that is left of market Street, whose buildings were demolished in the 20th Century.

Built in the 19th Century, it was named after physicist William Thomson, 1st Baron Kelvin (1824–1907), who developed the absolute temperature scale named after him. A sign featuring his portrait still hangs outside it.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Updated Teenage girl arrested after two men stabbed near Norwich train station

The incident in Riverside Road in Norwich. Photo: Taz Ali

‘I’m lucky to call Norfolk home’ - Prince William shares his love for county and pays tribute to his father

Prince William has said in Country Life magazine that he loves Norfolk and feels lucky to call it home.. Picture: Matthew Usher.

WATCH: The moment a sports-car overtakes cars on a blind bend

the Toyota MR2 was “literally on their backside” when it took over illegally. Picture: Contributed

Video Trouble started at Hollywood Bowl on Riverside before Norwich double stabbing

The incident in Riverside Road in Norwich. Photo: Taz Ali

‘Aggression on both sides’ - Controversial Boxing Day hunt given the go-ahead despite ‘saboteurs’ fear

Dunston Harriers stage the traditional Wymondham Boxing Day hunt in 2013, leaving from the Market Place. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video Trouble started at Hollywood Bowl on Riverside before Norwich double stabbing

The incident in Riverside Road in Norwich. Photo: Taz Ali

WATCH: The moment a sports-car overtakes cars on a blind bend

the Toyota MR2 was “literally on their backside” when it took over illegally. Picture: Contributed

An afternoon tea delivery service has launched in Norfolk

Laura's Afternoon Tea is delivered to your door Credit: Laura's Afternoon Tea

‘I’m lucky to call Norfolk home’ - Prince William shares his love for county and pays tribute to his father

Prince William has said in Country Life magazine that he loves Norfolk and feels lucky to call it home.. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Cocaine driver on A47 ‘could have killed’

Police said the driver could have killed himself Picture: Denise Bradley

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast