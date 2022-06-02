'She's the ideal monarch' - High praise for the Queen in her 70th-year reign

Fond memories and well wishes have been shared for the Queen in her Platinum Jubilee year. - Credit: PA

High praise has come pouring in for the Queen in celebration of her "selfless" dedication to the nation.

Those who have witnessed Her Majesty at engagements in Norfolk have been left touched by her "obvious pleasure" in carrying them out, and have expressed their well wishes in honour of her Platinum Jubilee.

Lord Greville Howard, a friend of the Royal family, praised the monarch for her duty to the country.

The Queen chats with Lord Greville Howard as they walk to Castle Rising Church for morning service in 2013. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: IAN BURT

The Tory peer, whose Castle Rising estate borders on Sandringham, said she has been the "perfect monarch" and is a "pleasure" to meet with.

He said: "If you had to seek an ideal monarch you would go no further than Her Majesty.

"She's always got everything right.

"She's been completely selfless, and always put her country and her duty ahead of everybody else and everything else.

"You couldn't have looked for somebody better if you tried."

Lord Greville Howard shared that what he finds remarkable about the Queen is that she "remembers everybody", adding that she has a wonderful sense of humour and described her smile as "marvellous".

And Alison Croose, former EDP Royal correspondent, has also shared her thoughts and memories of the Queen after witnessing her carrying out many engagements in the county.

Alison Croose was formerly the West Norfolk editor and the royal correspondent at the Eastern Daily Press. - Credit: Archant

She has also seen Her Majesty ride her horses and drive her car around the Sandringham estate and described her as by nature "a countrywoman".

Mrs Croose said: "The Queen has always had a special affection for Norfolk where she and her family have spent many Christmas and New Year holidays at her Sandringham estate.

Queen Elizabeth II driving herself in a Land Rover Defender on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk. Photo: PA Wire/Nick Ansell - Credit: PA WIRE

"At her west Norfolk estate the Queen has been able to indulge her favourite pursuits – horse-riding, country walks with her dogs, following pheasant shoots and seeing her retriever dogs in action."

The former west Norfolk editor said the monarch is happy to share her Sandringham estate with the public after sharing publicly about how the county has a 'special place' in her affection.

Garden Party at Sandringham House hosted by the Queen - Credit: Archant

Mrs Croose said Sandringham House itself has played a significant role in the life of Her Majesty, who opened its principal ground floor rooms to the public for the first time in her Silver Jubilee year.

She said: "It is a place where she can briefly put aside all the responsibilities of the head of state and indulge her interests in her horses and her dogs and take on the role of a country estate owner.

"During her regular stays at Sandringham she has taken part in very significant events such as in 1996 when Norwich Cathedral was the setting for the distribution of the Royal Maundy for the first time.

"The estate has hosted national events such as the national carriage driving trials, in which Prince Philip both competed and officiated.

"Over the years a wide variety of events ranging from national caravan rallies to country fairs have enabled many thousands of people to share the peace and beauty of the Queen’s Norfolk estate."