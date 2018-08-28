Herd of cows on the loose near busy road in north Norfolk

The herd is on the lose near Tuttington in North Norfolk. Picture: Tristan Holden Archant

A herd of cattle have been spotted charging through a village in north Norfolk.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Around 22 cows were seen running through fields and across Norwich Road between Tuttington and Banningham at around 6.45pm on Saturday, February 2.

Kit Papworth, of Tuttington, was driving towards the village when he saw the herd.

He said they were causing chaos for drivers.

“The lady in front of me hooted her horn to move them out the way which they seemed to take as a signal to run as quickly as possible.

“I think they came from Oxnead - wherever they were from they seemed very keen to get away as quickly as possible.”

Police have been called and one officer was seen calling for back up to stop the herd making it to the nearby A140.

Have you seen the loose cattle? Email bethany.wales@archant.co.uk