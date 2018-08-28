Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

‘Inquisitive and happy animals’ - Police discover second group of cows

PUBLISHED: 11:21 03 February 2019 | UPDATED: 11:48 03 February 2019

Breckland police found some cows on the loose at Barnham Cross Common, near Thetford. Picture: NORFOLK POLICE

Breckland police found some cows on the loose at Barnham Cross Common, near Thetford. Picture: NORFOLK POLICE

Archant

Norfolk police have discovered more cows on the loose.

Breckland police found some cows on the loose at Barnham Cross Common, near Thetford. Picture: NORFOLK POLICEBreckland police found some cows on the loose at Barnham Cross Common, near Thetford. Picture: NORFOLK POLICE

It is the second incident of rogue animals in less than 24 hours, with the first group reported in north Norfolk near Aylsham .

Officers from Breckland were on patrol at Barnham Cross Common, near Thetford, on Saturday, February 2, when they came across the “inquisitive and happy” cows.

Police were in the area following up recent reports of anti-social behaviour at the common.

Breckland Police posted on Twitter and said: “After recent reports of ASB on Barnham Common, Thetford, patrols today only found some inquisitive and happy animals.”

Breckland police found some cows on the loose at Barnham Cross Common, near Thetford. Picture: NORFOLK POLICEBreckland police found some cows on the loose at Barnham Cross Common, near Thetford. Picture: NORFOLK POLICE

Officers encouraged anyone who may have seen any off road vehicles in the area to report it to the team by emailing sntthetford@norfolk.pnn.police.uk or ringing 101.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Casualties freed after four separate crashes as hail hits NDR

Four vehicles were involved in four separate crashes on the NDR as a hail storm hit. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Appeal after driver crashed into three walls before fleeing scene

The devastation caused following a crash on Montgomery Avenue in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes

Police issue warning after crash closes road for more than an hour

Norfolk police were called to the accident on Saturday, February 2, at the A148 at Fakenham, close to the Shell garage. Picture: NORFOLK POLICE

Car spins on opposite carriageway as police deal with crashes on the NDR

The Northern Distributor Road (NDR) sign. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

City are top of the league! Brilliant display knocks Leeds off top spot at Elland Road

Mario Vrancic of Norwich scores his sides 1st goal from a free kick during the Sky Bet Championship match at Elland Road, Leeds Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Most Read

Range Rover crashes into side of school

The Silver Range Rover reversed into the side of Attleborough Academy as pupils were preparing to leave the site. Photo: Submitted

Man in his 20s dies in crash

Docking Road, at Fring, where the fatal crash happened on Friday Picture: Chris Bishop

‘We’ve been paying someone else’s electricity bills for seven years’ - Restaurateur says row means she will have to move

Patricia Rodrigues owner of the Mondragone Italian restaurant in Brandon with electricity bills. Picture: Simon Parkin

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

Owner of the Desh Supermarket in Magdalen Street, Abul Hussain, inside the stocked up store which has been closed since February. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Pub closes less than a year after opening

Bishop's of Chapel Street opened in the former Lattice House in May Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Car spins on opposite carriageway as police deal with crashes on the NDR

The Northern Distributor Road (NDR) sign. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

See inside YouTube star’s £1m Norwich penthouse

Inside Sam Chapman's Norwich penthouse. Photo: Pixiwoo/YouTube

Hundreds turn out to see Queen at Sandringham church

Queen Elizabeth II arrives to attend a Sunday church service at St Peter and St Paul, West Newton, Norfolk. Credit: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

‘Inquisitive and happy animals’ - Police discover second group of cows

Breckland police found some cows on the loose at Barnham Cross Common, near Thetford. Picture: NORFOLK POLICE

New funeral home and improved food stores earmarked for East Anglia

A new funeral home is to be created locally by the Central England Co-operative in a multi million pound nationwide investment programme. Pic: www.centralengland.coop
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists