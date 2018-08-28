‘Inquisitive and happy animals’ - Police discover second group of cows

Breckland police found some cows on the loose at Barnham Cross Common, near Thetford. Picture: NORFOLK POLICE Archant

Norfolk police have discovered more cows on the loose.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Breckland police found some cows on the loose at Barnham Cross Common, near Thetford. Picture: NORFOLK POLICE Breckland police found some cows on the loose at Barnham Cross Common, near Thetford. Picture: NORFOLK POLICE

It is the second incident of rogue animals in less than 24 hours, with the first group reported in north Norfolk near Aylsham .

Officers from Breckland were on patrol at Barnham Cross Common, near Thetford, on Saturday, February 2, when they came across the “inquisitive and happy” cows.

Police were in the area following up recent reports of anti-social behaviour at the common.

Breckland Police posted on Twitter and said: “After recent reports of ASB on Barnham Common, Thetford, patrols today only found some inquisitive and happy animals.”

Breckland police found some cows on the loose at Barnham Cross Common, near Thetford. Picture: NORFOLK POLICE Breckland police found some cows on the loose at Barnham Cross Common, near Thetford. Picture: NORFOLK POLICE

Officers encouraged anyone who may have seen any off road vehicles in the area to report it to the team by emailing sntthetford@norfolk.pnn.police.uk or ringing 101.