Look inside historic hotel closed for more than a decade

Inside the Royal Court Hotel, in Lowestoft, as work beings to renovate the building, which has stood empty for more than a decade. PHOTO: Saf Khan Archant

The size of a renovation project facing the new owners of a landmark Lowestoft hotel which has stood empty for more than a decade has been revealed.

The Royal Court Hotel, on London Road South, has been closed since 2009, but has recently been purchased and is now undergoing refurbishment.

Pictures taken by the hotel's new owners show the extent of the disrepair inside the former hotel, which was closed in July 2009 after Waveney District Council's environmental health team deemed the property unsafe due to hazardous electrical installations.

An enforcement notice was served at the time, with the hotel being used to provide emergency accommodation to homeless people in the area, requiring repairs to be made before the building could be opened, and the site was put on the market shortly afterwards.

London-based property developer, estate agent and hotelier Saf Khan "fell in love" with the historic site and has vowed to carry out the grand project for the community.

He said: "We have acquired the property recently and are refurbishing and renovating the hotel to its former glory.

"We have got loads of plans that we are putting forward to the council and we will see what they say.

"We are currently waiting for the planners to come back and see what we can achieve."

