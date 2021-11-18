Look East host thanks public for 'messages of love' after cancer diagnosis

BBC Look East presenter Amelia Reynolds has revealed she was diagnosed with bowel cancer. - Credit: Nick Butcher

BBC Look East presenter Amelia Reynolds has thanked the public for their "messages of love" after she revealed she was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year.

There was an outpouring of kindness towards the presenter who announced on Wednesday that she was diagnosed with bowel cancer in May.

Mrs Reynolds, who grew up in Suffolk and went to school in the county, said: "Thank you for all your messages of love and support and to those of you sharing your own cancer stories. Sending love."

Many were happy to see Mrs Reynolds return to Look East, with Clare Gornall saying on Facebook: "So happy to know you are recovering. We have missed seeing your cheery smile on the local news. Good luck and best wishes."

One well-wisher on Twitter replied to Mrs Reynolds and said: "So sorry to hear what you went through but delighted that the outcome has been so good. You’re very talented at what you do and it’ll be good to have you back regularly. Best wishes."

Thank you for all your messages of love and support and to those of you sharing your own cancer stories. Sending love ❤️ — Amelia Reynolds (@ameliareynolds0) November 17, 2021

There were many people who shared their own stories of cancer treatment, with Heather Barnes saying on Facebook: "Pleased to hear you are well on the road to full recovery. I myself was diagnosed the same in August and can only say thank goodness for the wonderful NHS at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital."

One person said on Twitter: "Great to hear you’re on the road to recovery. My mum was diagnosed with stomach cancer a few weeks ago, and is currently undergoing chemo. Can’t say enough good things about the staff at the NNUH. All the best for your continued recovery."

Hope you can join me for the @BBCLookEast news this lunchtime. In the meantime … some personal news from me and most importantly a huge thank you to the wonderfully kind, compassionate team at @NNUH. pic.twitter.com/Ub7ysH9U65 — Amelia Reynolds (@ameliareynolds0) November 17, 2021

Mrs Reynolds made the announcement after receiving scan results back this week which found the tumour had "gone" after undergoing chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

She went on to thank the "wonderful team at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, my amazing husband and family, my dear friends and terrific colleagues".

After graduating from the University of Exeter, Mrs Reynolds joined Look East, initially as a researcher, in 2000.

She is married to David Whiteley, who is co-presenter of ITV News Anglia alongside Becky Jago, and has two children.

Mrs Reynolds made her first appearance back on Look East after her absence on November 5.