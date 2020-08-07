Search

Two-day-old baby died of natural causes, inquest hears

PUBLISHED: 16:13 07 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:13 07 August 2020

Lonnie Gilfedder, died of natural causes at the James Paget University Hospital, two days after he was born, an inquest has heard. Picture: Denise Bradley

Archant

A two-day old baby died of natural causes after contracting a bacterial infection, an inquest has heard.

Lonnie Gilfedder, died at the James Paget University Hospital, in Gorleston, on November 13, two days after he was born.

At an inquest into his death, held at Norfolk Coroner’s Court on Friday, Yvonne Blake, area coroner for Norfolk, heard evidence from Lonnie’s parents, medical staff at the JPUH, a post mortem examination report and an investigation by the Healthcare Safety Investigation Branch.

The court heard how Lonnie was born on November 11.

Shortly after his birth he was heard grunting but this was put down to mucus, as he showed no other signs of respiratory infection.

Following an examination by a doctor, Lonnie was discharged from hospital and the family were visited at home the following day, on November 12.

On November 13, he was admitted into hospital, where he was taken into intensive care and later died.

Concluding the inquest, Ms Blake said Lonnie died of natural causes, along with a brief narrative statement explaining the circumstances of his death.

