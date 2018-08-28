Primary school pupil launches diabetes campaign days after being diagnosed

Long Stratton Primary School pupil Seren Paddon has taken a recent diabetes diagnosis in her stride, taking charge of insulin injections, setting up a charity fundraising effort and giving a talk to classmates about the condition. Photo : Steve Adams Steve Adams 2018 : 07398 238853

Being diagnosed with diabetes would be a shock most of us would struggle to come to terms with. But for one Norfolk primary school pupil it has been the spur to help others with the condition.

In the little more than a week it has been since she discovered she had type 1 diabetes, nine-year-old Seren Paddon has launched a fundraising drive, held a talk for her classmates to dispel myths about the condition, while at the same time mastering how to inject herself with insulin.

The Long Stratton youngster has also set up Facebook and Instagram pages where she has shared information about diabetes and videos telling her own story.

Her fortitude so soon after receiving her diagnosis has amazed her mum Lauren and dad Ian. “She has truly amazed us with her positivity towards this huge life changing condition,” said Mrs Paddon. “When I was an emotional mess, she was still positive with that huge smile and just telling me to stop leaking!

“On day two she took control and was testing her levels and injecting herself with the insulin she needed. She has taken control of her meals, assisting to work out the carbs to the insulin she needs.”

The St Mary’s Junior School pupil has used her social media pages to encourage people to donate to Juvenille Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) for research to cure, prevent and treat type 1 diabetes and has already raised more than £200. She plans to raise more by selling things at her school’s upcoming Christmas Fair.

The diabetes diagnosis came as a shock to the family when Seren was referred to the hospital by her GP with her only recognisable symptoms appearing to be drinking and going to the toilet more than usual.

Seren said: “I was shocked at first but then I got used to it. I talked to my class about diabetes and what it is and about the places that I need to stab myself with my insulin.”

The family were amongst 130 people who attended a special event at the UEA Sportspark to mark World Diabetes Day and bring together families who have children with type 1 diabetes.

Mrs Paddon said: “I’m just so amazed by how positive she has been about it all. It is not going to be ruling her; she is going to be in charge of it.”

Find out more about Seren’s fundraising campaign