Search

Advanced search

Latest The New European

Mother left relying on food banks while working as courier wins Universal Credit tribunal

PUBLISHED: 12:00 27 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:00 27 October 2019

Roxy Theobald and her daughter Bella were forced to rely on donations from friends and food banks because of Universal Credit deduction on earnings while working as a courier. Picture: Sophie Smith

Roxy Theobald and her daughter Bella were forced to rely on donations from friends and food banks because of Universal Credit deduction on earnings while working as a courier. Picture: Sophie Smith

Archant

A mother left unable to afford to pay bills or to feed her daughter despite working as a courier driver has won a Universal Credit appeal tribunal over whether she was self-employed or not.

Roxy Theobald and her daughter Bella were forced to rely on donations from friends and food banks because of Universal Credit deduction on earnings while working as a courier. Picture: Sophie SmithRoxy Theobald and her daughter Bella were forced to rely on donations from friends and food banks because of Universal Credit deduction on earnings while working as a courier. Picture: Sophie Smith

Roxy Theobald, 27, from Long Stratton, started working as a courier in April 2017 but after moving on to the controversial Universal Credit benefits system in October 2018 she found herself dramatically worse off.

Miss Theobald, who cares for her daughter Bella, said after petrol expenses her income was often just £450 per month, despite Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) expectations that she earn £822, based on working 25 hours per week on national minimum wage.

This minimum income floor calculation of her expected earnings saw £393 a month deducted from her Universal Credit payment of between £1,099 and £1,300.

Still from the new film by Ken Loach Sorry We Missed You about the employment issues facing self-employed couriers. Picture: Entertainment OneStill from the new film by Ken Loach Sorry We Missed You about the employment issues facing self-employed couriers. Picture: Entertainment One

"I was on this minimum income floor for six months as a courier driver and that actually put me and my daughter in a very difficult financial situation," she said. "It was leaving us with nothing. We had to use food banks, friends and neighbours giving us food, like party leftovers, because I could not even afford the bills let alone being able to buy food."

The employment status of couriers has proved controversial over whether they should be classified as self-employed 'independent contractors' rather than employed 'workers'.

An appeal tribunal into Miss Theobald's case in Norwich on October 23 found in her favour, with Judge Graham Cooper, who oversaw the hearing, stating he was "not satisfied that Miss Theobald was in gainful self-employment".

His judgement adds: "Therefore, the minimum income floor may not apply and her entitlement falls to be calculated by reference to her actual income."

The plight of courier drivers is the subject of director Ken Loach's new film Sorry We Missed You, which is released in cinemas this week. Miss Theobald, who now works as a carer, said she hoped the tribunal would help set a precedent.

"As a courier driver you are given work and you can only work the amount of hours you are given, but with the minimum income floor, the DWP see people as having their own businesses and able increase their hours and earnings," she said.

A DWP spokesman said: "Miss Theobald has continued to receive Universal Credit while awaiting the outcome of her appeal. We will consider the findings when received from the independent tribunal."

Most Read

Emergency services attend Norwich city centre incident

Emergency services at an incident in Ber Street, Norwich. Picture: Archant

Sandringham to host Christmas fair

Sandringham Estate. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Brewery gets sales boost after signing new deal with Aldi

From the left; North Sea Coffee cafe owner Becky Robinson, carnival committee member Luke Evans, Redwell Brewing MD Ben Hopkins, and Cromer carnival chiarman Tony Shipp celebrate the launch of the Cromer Pilsner lager in July. Pic: Karen Bethell/Archant library

Norwich clothes store relocating after nearly 30 years

Ginger, Timberhill. Pic: Archant library

See inside £240,000 city centre apartment with balcony views of river

A two bedroom apartment with river views in Norwich is on the market for £240,000. Photo: Starkings and Watson

Most Read

Mum labels Duchess of Cambridge ‘down to earth’ after spotting her in local Sainsbury’s

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, was spotted by a Norfolk mum shopping in Sainsbury�s supermarket in King�s Lynn. Picture: PA/PA Images/Google Maps

A47 closed for hours after serious crash

Both directions of the A47 near Honingham has been closed due to a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Woman dies and seven injured in crash

The scene of a collision between two cars on the A143 near the Brockdish junction that led to the death of a woman. Picture: Simon Parkin

Norwich named one of the unhappiest places in the country to live

Gentlemans Walk, Norwich city centre. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Hair salons in Jarrold and Castle Quarter under threat as owner falls into administration

The owner of Supercuts and Regis has fallen into administration. Picture: Denise Bradley/Castle Mall/Regis/Supercuts

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘The village is being destroyed’- Life in Norfolk’s fastest growing community

Paul Langham, a bar supervisor, welcomes the expansion of Rackheath as it will improve business. Picture: Ruth Lawes

City fans under orders from Daniel Farke

Norwich City will be tested again defensively against Manchester United after a clean sheet at Bournemouth Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Emergency services attend Norwich city centre incident

Emergency services at an incident in Ber Street, Norwich. Picture: Archant

Yachstmen back up to second but Norwich United slip

Swaffham's Sam Carter keeping an advancing FC Clacton attacker in check Picture: Eddie Deane

Couple’s joy as drug made available on NHS could add 23 years to daughter’s life

Two year old Esme (left) has cystic fibrosis, her family are now celebrating as a life extending drug called Orkambi becomes avaialble on the NHS. Here she is pictured with her sister Willow. Picture: Ella Wilkinson
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists