Long queues in city shopping centre to buy PS5 consoles

Queues outside Game in Chantry Place, Norwich, for the new PlayStation 5. Picture: SUBMITTED

Demand for the new Playstation 5 games console has seen long queues form through a Norwich shopping centre.

Queues outside Game in Chantry Place, Norwich, for the new PlayStation 5. Picture: SUBMITTED

The hotly-anticipated fifth edition of the Sony console launched today, November 19, seven years after the release of its predecessor the PS4.

And a large queue was seen going through the former Chapelfield shopping centre in Norwich, which was recently renamed Chantry Place.

The queues, which led to Game, came with the shop permitted to open for click and collect purchases under the government’s guidelines during the lockdown.

Chantry Place’s marketing manager, Sheridan Smith, said: “The PS5 release has been generating a huge amount of interest. Game, like a number of outlets in Chantry Place, is open for Click and Collect only and their customers had to pre-order in advance.

Queues outside Game in Chantry Place, Norwich, for the new PlayStation 5. Picture: SUBMITTED

“When we opened at 9am this morning, people were obviously keen to pick-up their order as early as possible. Our security team were on hand to remind people about maintaining physical distancing. Shoppers were understanding and, with the Game team dealing with orders promptly, the queue had virtually disappeared by 10am.

“Of course, Chantry Place remains open in November for essential stores, food retailers for takeaway and deliveries, and shops for Click and Collect services.”

She added that customers were “being very compliant and acting sensibly”.

Queues outside Game in Chantry Place, Norwich, for the new PlayStation 5. Picture: SUBMITTED

Demand for the console also led to the websites of a number of retailers, including John Lewis and Game itself, to crash, as gamers scrambled to get hold of home.

Earlier this week, Norfolk’s director for public health Louise Smith warned people against making non-essential trips, with the region’s Covid-19 infection rate on the rise.

She said: “We are getting a lot of feedback that people don’t feel it is a proper lockdown this time.

“Most people are trying really hard to do the right thing, but we are seeing the spread of the virus between people when they let their guard down.”