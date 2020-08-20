Search

Long delays on A47 after four-vehicle crash

PUBLISHED: 08:29 20 August 2020 | UPDATED: 09:11 20 August 2020

The traffic tailbacks on the A47 at Blofield after the crash on August 20, 2020. Picture: Andy Carter

Andy Carter

Morning commuters are facing severe delays after part of the A47 was blocked following a four-vehicle crash.

Norfolk Police were called at 7.05am on Thursday (August 20) to the A7 at Blofield following a collision involving two cars and two lorries.

The incident happened in the westbound carriageway and one lane remains blocked.

Drivers have been facing long tailbacks, while police, fire and ambulance remain on scene.

Firefighters from Carrow, Sprowston and Acle were called to the collision.

They made the area safe and helped paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service Trust.

Norfolk Police officers were also called to the accident.

For traffic updates visit the EDP Live traffic map.

More to follow.

