Long hot summer saw 20pc spike in number of fires in county, figures reveal
PUBLISHED: 17:06 29 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:07 29 July 2019
Archant
The long and dry summer brought about a 20pc spike in the number of blazes Norfolk's firefighters were called to tackle in the past year.
In the 2018/19 year, Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were sent to fight 2,636 fires - an increase of 446 on the previous year, including 664 arsons.
However, the roasting heat of last July, which brought with it a major spike in wild fires, has been attributed with causing the increase in demand, which saw around a 20pc increase in the number of blazes.
Alan Jaye, chairman of the Norfolk Fire Brigades Union, said: "It was particularly busy in July were we had an unprecedented level of wild fires, which did skew the figures somewhat.
"There was such a huge amount that it really pushed us to the limits."
With the county experiencing another hot spell at the moment, Mr Jaye offered a number of pointers to help limit the chances of a repeat occurrence this summer.
He said: "It's important people really think about what things can lead to fires.
"Personally, I do not think it will be quite as bad this year, a lot of farmers have cultivated their fields and it has not been quite as hot and dry."
Mr Jaye gave the following pieces of advice:
- Do not have barbecues in open fields - but if you do be sure to dispose of all your waste properly
- Do not smoke in open areas and whenever you finish a cigarette make sure it has been completely stubbed out.
- Always think carefully about what things can lead to fires