Can you help trace owners of stray long haired dog?

PUBLISHED: 14:40 14 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:19 14 October 2019

The East Suffolk lost and stray dogs team is keen to find the owner of a stray light brown, long haired Lhasa Apso-style of dog, which was found in the Oulton area on Sunday, October 13. Picture: Google Images

Archant

An appeal has gone out to help trace the owners of a stray dog found wandering the streets.

The East Suffolk lost and stray dogs team is keen to find the owner of a stray light brown, long haired Lhasa Apso-style of dog, which was found in the Oulton area of Lowestoft on Sunday, October 13.

Issuing an appeal for information on the East Suffolk - lost and stray dogs Facebook page on October 14, they said: "We have received a stray dog report for a light brown, long haired Lhasa Apso-sort of dog.

"The dog was wearing a red collar and was found yesterday (Sunday) near Dunston Drive, Oulton.

"The dog is chipped but unfortunately, we haven't been able to make contact with them.

"If you know who he could belong to, please call 03330 162 000."

Alternatively you can message the team via their East Suffolk - lost and stray dogs Facebook page.

