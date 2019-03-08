Bus company warns of delays due to roadworks
PUBLISHED: 16:46 25 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:46 25 July 2019
Drivers are facing long delays in a Norfolk village due to roadworks.
Anglian Water is carrying out emergency works on Dereham Road, Mattishall, which are due to continue until July 29.
Konect Buses tweeted out about delays to its services.
"Due to an emergency road closure in Mattishall, please be expectant of heavy delays to service 4 this afternoon.
"We have yet to be provided full information, so will confirm diversions in due course."
The company said the number 4 service was unable to serve Honingham, East Tuddenham or Mattishall.