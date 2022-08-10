News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Long delays on A47 near Dereham after four-vehicle crash

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 1:14 PM August 10, 2022
Updated: 1:23 PM August 10, 2022
There are long delays on the A47 following a four-vehicle crash.

There are currently long delays on the A47 after a four-vehicle crash.

Police and ambulance crews are currently at the scene on the road near East Tuddenham after they were called at about 12.10pm.

It is not thought that anyone has suffered serious injuries.

There are currently long tailbacks in both directions on the road from the junction with Berrys Lane to junction with Fox Lane.

Drivers are reported to be travelling at an average speed of 10mph with delays of over 10 minutes increasing as traffic builds.

More to follow.

Norfolk Live News
Dereham News

