Search

Advanced search

Rush hour drivers facing long delays on A47

PUBLISHED: 07:59 11 December 2018

Cars queue in rush hour traffic on Civic Drive, Ipswich.

Cars queue in rush hour traffic on Civic Drive, Ipswich.

Drivers are facing delays of more than 20 minutes on the A47 towards Norwich.

An accident is causing significant delays on the A47 towards Norwich.

Two cars collided at the Wood Lane junction in Honingham this morning, blocking the road and causing delays of up to 20 minutes for drivers.

The congestion is heaviest between Dereham and Easton, with traffic moving freely in the opposite direction.

Police and ambulance are on scene but at this stage there is not believed to be any serious injuries.

Keep up to date with the county’s roads via our live traffic map.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Updated Man in his 20s dies after crashing Mercedes into tree

The B1332 Norwich Road at Hedenham, where a man in his 20s died after crashing into a tree.

Video WATCH: The moment a driver hits parked car and drives away

Piotr Brzozowski filmed a hit-and-run of his vehicle outside his home in Norwich. Picture: Piotr Brzozowski

Drug driver who killed father of five Michael Howard jailed for more than six years

Neville Smith, 22, tooka Saab 93 from the forecourt in Westwood, Peterborough, at about 1.30pm on 22 August.He later killed a motorcyclist while high on drugs and driving a car he had stolen from a garage forecourt. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Norfolk braces itself for a cold night as temperatures plummet below freezing

A gritting lorry out on the roads. Picture: Ian Burt

Bus incident sparks traffic chaos in Anglia Square

An incident saw 999 crews descend on Anglia Square Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Rush hour drivers facing long delays on A47

Cars queue in rush hour traffic on Civic Drive, Ipswich.

King’s Lynn baker recreates Victoria and Albert’s 300lb wedding cake

From left, Iain Cobb, Paul Brandon and Stella Towell from Smiths the Bakers, with cakes you can buy instore made using the same recipe as Victoria and Albert's wedding cake. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Video ‘We’ve been through a lot together’ – Former skipper thrilled to share special Canaries return with Hoolahan

Russell Martin, right, and Wes Hoolahan beack at Carrow Road to announce their special celebration match PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Today is the day the RSPCA faces the highest number of calls from people reporting animal cruelty

The RSPCA is bracing itself for the busiest day this Christmas period: 11 December. Picture: RSPCA

Updated Man in his 20s dies after crashing Mercedes into tree

The B1332 Norwich Road at Hedenham, where a man in his 20s died after crashing into a tree.
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast