Train halted as person on board taken ill
Published: 5:01 PM July 14, 2021
A train service to Norwich has been delayed after a person was taken ill.
Greater Anglia said the 3.30pm London Liverpool Street to Norwich has been delayed at London Liverpool Street.
A statement said: "This is due to a passenger being taken ill on a train."
The service was originally due to arrive in Norwich at 5.21pm with another service timetabled to leave London Liverpool Street to Norwich at 4.30pm.
A spokesman said the service was delayed for 19 minutes.
