Train halted as person on board taken ill

Ben Hardy

Published: 5:01 PM July 14, 2021   
Greater Anglia Norwich to London trains

A train from London Liverpool Street to Norwich has been delayed on Wednesday afternoon - Credit: Greater Anglia

A train service to Norwich has been delayed after a person was taken ill. 

Greater Anglia said the 3.30pm London Liverpool Street to Norwich has been delayed at London Liverpool Street.

A statement said: "This is due to a passenger being taken ill on a train." 

The service was originally due to arrive in Norwich at 5.21pm with another service timetabled to leave London Liverpool Street to Norwich at 4.30pm. 

A spokesman said the service was delayed for 19 minutes.

Norfolk Live
Norwich News

