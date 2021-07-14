Train halted as person on board taken ill

Published: 5:01 PM July 14, 2021

A train from London Liverpool Street to Norwich has been delayed on Wednesday afternoon - Credit: Greater Anglia

A train service to Norwich has been delayed after a person was taken ill.

Greater Anglia said the 3.30pm London Liverpool Street to Norwich has been delayed at London Liverpool Street.

A statement said: "This is due to a passenger being taken ill on a train."

The service was originally due to arrive in Norwich at 5.21pm with another service timetabled to leave London Liverpool Street to Norwich at 4.30pm.

A spokesman said the service was delayed for 19 minutes.